Society's Child
Patrisse Cullors, 'trained Marxist', pulled in $20k a month as chair of prison 'reform group' while building real estate empire on BLM grift
The Daily Caller
Wed, 14 Apr 2021 17:56 UTC
Reform LA Jails disbursed a total of $191,000 to Cullors in 2019 through her consulting firm, Janaya and Patrisse Consulting, according to financial records submitted to the California Fair Political Practices Commission. The description for each of the seven reported payments to the Cullors' firm that year read: "P. Cullors, Principal Officer, Business Owner."
It's unclear when exactly Reform LA Jails began paying Cullors through her firm, which is named after the BLM co-founder and her spouse, Janaya Khan. The first payment of $51,000 occurred between January 2019 and the end of June 2019, according to an FPPC report covering that timeframe. The exact date of the payment isn't disclosed in the report.
Reform LA Jail's following report, which covered the three-month period starting July 2019 through the end of September 2019, disclosed four payments totaling $60,000 to Cullors' firm.
Cullors was the only identified manager of Janaya and Patrisse Consulting in its latest report to the California Secretary of State in December.
FPPC report covering that timeframe shows.
Cullors is featured prominently on the website for Reform LA Jails, which also goes by Yes On R.
"Our movement — powered by Black Lives Matter, community organizations, and grassroots citizens- collected over 247,000 signatures to put a measure on the LA County March 3, 2020, ballot," the website states under a picture of Cullors.
Reform LA Jails did not return a request for comment.
The website for Janaya and Patrisse Consulting went offline sometime over the weekend amid reports of Cullors' real estate buying spree, the DCNF previously reported.
The firm's website stated it specialized in "Transforming Organizations One Strategic Planning Session at a Time," according to screenshots posted to Twitter on Saturday by former Wall Street Journal reporter Asra Nomani.
On a page titled "how we help you succeed," the firm said it provided "one on one coaching, anti-bias training, racial and gender justice training, long- and short-term consulting, media strategy and development, strategic planning, organizational development, creative content creation."
"'Freedom fighter' Patrice [sic] Cullors and 'staunch Afrofuturist' Janaya Khan exploit their association with Black Lives Matter to monetize themselves...as capitalists," Nomani tweeted.
A report from the New York Post on Sunday revealing that Cullors has purchased four homes across the country since 2016 for a total of $3.2 million prompted a call from the head of Black Lives Matter Greater New York for an independent investigation into BLM Global Network's finances. Black Lives Matter Greater New York is not affiliated with BLM Global Network.
BLM Global Network released a public statement on Tuesday saying that Cullors serves as the group's executive director in a "volunteer capacity and does not receive a salary or benefits."
"Patrisse has received a total of $120,000 since the organization's inception in 2013, for duties such as serving as spokesperson and engaging in political education work," the statement read. "To be abundantly clear, as a registered 501c3, [Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation] cannot and did not commit any organizational resources toward the purchase of personal property by any employee or volunteer. Any insinuation or assertion to the contrary is categorically false."
The BLM co-founder's latest real estate acquirement came on March 30 with the purchase of a $1.4 million home in a majority-white Los Angeles neighborhood through a corporate entity under her control, according to a celebrity real estate news site.
Cullors' firm earned an additional $46,330 in 2018 from Real Justice PAC, a political action committee co-founded by left-wing activist Shaun King, according to Federal Election Commission records. Cullors is identified as a senior advisor to the PAC on the organization's website.
Cullors told The Real News Network in 2015, before her real estate buying spree, that she and her fellow BLM co-founders were "trained Marxists."
"The first thing, I think, is that we actually do have an ideological frame. Myself and [Alicia Garza] in particular are trained organizers," Khan-Cullors said. "We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on, sort of, ideological theories. And I think that what we really tried to do is build a movement that could be utilized by many, many black folk."
BLM Global Network revealed in February it raised over $90 million in 2020 thanks in large part to an outpouring of support following the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the Associated Press reported.
Cullors said in a statement commemorating BLM's fifth anniversary in 2018 that the work of the movement "is carried out by our chapters, whose leadership spans across the country and the world."
But the DCNF reported in June 2020 that BLM Global Network spent $4.5 million on consultants, travel and compensation for its staff from July 2017 through June 2019 while at the same time providing only $328,000 to outside groups such as the local autonomous BLM chapters.
And ten local BLM chapters accused BLM Global Network in November of providing "little to no financial support" to local chapters since the organization's launch in 2013.
The local BLM chapters added that there is no acceptable transparency surrounding BLM Global Network's finances.
"For years there has been inquiry regarding the financial operations of BLMGN and no acceptable process of either public or internal transparency about the unknown millions of dollars donated to BLMGN, which has certainly increased during this time of pandemic and rebellion," the chapters said.
Cullors rose to national prominence in 2013 for her involvement in pushing the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag in protest of the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the death of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager.
Cullors' profile grew further in 2014 following the police-involved deaths of Michael Brown in Missouri, Eric Garner in New York, Tamir Rice in Ohio.
Rice's mother, Samaria Rice, accused Cullors and other leaders of BLM Global Network in a March 2021 statement of "monopolizing and capitalizing" on the death of her son.
"We never hired them to be the representatives in the fight for justice for our dead loved ones murdered by the police," Samaria Rice said in a joint statement with Lisa Simpson, the mother of Richard Risher, who was killed by police in Los Angeles in 2016.
"The 'activists' have events in our cities and have not given us anything substantial for using our loved ones' images and names on their flyers," Rice and Simpson said.
Comment: From The New York Post:
As protests broke out across the country in the name of Black Lives Matter, the group's co-founder went on a real estate buying binge, snagging four high-end homes for $3.2 million in the US alone, according to property records.RT highlights the history of activist grift:
Patrisse Khan-Cullors, 37, also eyed property in the Bahamas at an ultra-exclusive resort where Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods both have homes, The Post has learned. Luxury apartments and townhouses at the beachfront Albany resort outside Nassau are priced between $5 million and $20 million, according to a local agent.
The self-described Marxist last month purchased a $1.4 million home on a secluded road a short drive from Malibu in Los Angeles, according to a report. The 2,370-square-foot property features "soaring ceilings, skylights and plenty of windows" with canyon views. The Topanga Canyon homestead, which includes two houses on a quarter-acre, is just one of three homes Khan-Cullors owns in the Los Angeles area, public records show.
Some fellow activists were taken aback by the real estate revelations.
Hawk Newsome, the head of Black Lives Matter Greater New York City, which is not affiliated with Khan-Cullors' Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, called for "an independent investigation" to find out how the global network spends its money.
"If you go around calling yourself a socialist, you have to ask how much of her own personal money is going to charitable causes," he said. "It's really sad because it makes people doubt the validity of the movement and overlook the fact that it's the people that carry this movement."
Last year, Khan-Cullors and spouse Janaya Khan ventured to Georgia to acquire a fourth home — a "custom ranch" on 3.2 rural acres in Conyers featuring a private airplane hangar with a studio apartment above it, and the use of a 2,500-foot "paved/grass" community runway that can accommodate small airplanes.
The three-bedroom, two-bath house, about 30 minutes from Atlanta, has an indoor swimming pool and a separate "RV shop" that can accommodate the repair of a mobile home or small aircraft, according to the real estate listing.
The Peach State retreat was purchased in January 2020 for $415,000, two years after the publication of Khan-Cullors' best-selling memoir, When They Call You a Terrorist.
In October, the activist signed "a multi-platform" deal with Warner Bros. Television Group to help produce content for "black voices who have been historically marginalized," she said in a statement.
It is not known how much Khan-Cullors received in compensation in either deal.
Khan-Cullors began her buying spree in LA in 2016, a few years after the civil rights movement she started from a hashtag — #blacklivesmatter — with fellow activists Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi began to gain traction around the world.
That year, she bought a three-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home in Inglewood for $510,000. It is now worth nearly $800,000. Khan-Cullors added her wife, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter in Canada, to the deed in a family trust last year. The couple married in 2016.
Two years later, in 2018, Khan-Cullors purchased a four-bedroom home in South Los Angeles, a multi-ethnic neighborhood. Khan-Cullors paid $590,000 for the 1,725-square-foot home, although the price has since climbed to $720,000, according to public records.
Three of the homes were bought in Khan-Cullors' name, and the Topanga Canyon property was purchased under a limited liability company that she controls, according to public records cited by "Dirt," the real estate blog that first reported the March 30 purchase.
Last year, Khan-Cullors and Khan were spotted in the Bahamas looking for a unit at the Albany, a real estate source who did not want to be identified told The Post. The elite enclave is laid out on "600 oceanside acres" and features a private marina and designer golf course. Current homes for sale include a nearly 8,000-square-foot, six-bedroom townhouse with a media room and marina views. The price is only available upon request, according to the resort's website.
"People who buy at the Albany are buying their fourth or fifth home," said a resort worker who did not want to be identified. "This is not a second-home residence. It's extremely high-end, and people are coming here for complete and total privacy."
While it's not clear if Khan-Cullors purchased a property at the island retreat for the super-rich, her mere interest shows just how far she has come from the hardscrabble Van Nuys neighborhood in LA where she spent her childhood with two brothers and a younger sister.
In her memoir, Khan-Cullors describes growing up in a housing project less than a mile from the affluent and largely white neighborhood of Sherman Oaks, a community of wide lawns and pools where "there is nothing that does not appear beautiful and well kept." The four kids were mostly raised by her single mother, who worked 16 hours a day to support the family, she writes.
Growing up, Khan-Cullors lived in "a two-story, tan-colored building where the paint is peeling and where there is a gate that does not close properly and an intercom system that never works," she writes. "The only place in my hood to buy groceries is a 7-Eleven."
Khan-Cullors embraced activism and Marxism at a young age. "It started the year I turned twelve," she writes. "That was the year that I learned that being black and poor defined me more than being bright and hopeful and ready."
But she didn't rise to national prominence until 2013, when she and two other activists protested the not-guilty verdict against George Zimmerman, who shot dead Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black teenager in Florida.
Black Lives Matter protests erupted again in 2020 after the May killing of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during his arrest.
Donations and pledges from corporations and individuals poured into the movement at that point. In February, the BLM nonprofit co-founded by Khan-Cullors told the AP that they took in $90 million in 2020, with $21.7 million committed to grant funding and helping 30 black-led groups across the country.
Black Lives Matter leaders would not specify how much money they took in from prominent donors, according to the AP report.
It's also not clear how much Khan-Cullors makes in salary as one of the leaders of the movement, since its finances are split among both nonprofit and for-profit entities and difficult to trace.
Founded by Khan-Cullors and another activist, Kailee Scales, the nonprofit Oakland, Calif.-based BLM Global Network Foundation was incorporated in 2017 and claims to have chapters throughout the US, the UK and Canada, and a mission "to eradicate White supremacy and build power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities." The group does not have a federal tax exemption and donations are filtered through ActBlue Charities and Thousand Currents, two nonprofits that manage the cash.
At the same time Khan-Cullors incorporated the nonprofit, she also set up the similarly named BLM Global Network, a for-profit that is not required to disclose how much it spends or pays its executives.
Some have criticized the lack of transparency.
Newsome of NYC's BLM said, "We need black firms and black accountants to go in there and find out where the money is going." He added that his group does not receive any financial support from the BLM Global Network.
BLM New York wants an investigation into 'trained Marxist' Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors buying four new homes, but given the movement's history of hypocrisy and grift, why is anyone even remotely surprised?
It would be nice to have a pleasant surprise when it comes to politics. Maybe have some good news to share, but sadly today is not that day. Though I imagine there are members of Black Lives Matter who are having a worse day than I am. Especially given the revelation that their co-founder spent $3.2 million on real estate, and the head of their New York branch is calling for an investigation following her home purchases.
Now, while I'm certainly no fan of BLM's Marxist messaging, I can sympathize that it must be upsetting to learn that there is a monumental grifter within the movement. But, on the other hand, shouldn't Black Lives Matter have a much better grasp of when there are grifters within their movement? Especially considering their history?
Take Shaun King, for example. Since he began within the movement, there have been many questions raised about the money that he is raising for families and other such causes. Goldie Taylor of the Daily Beast wrote an article about these issues all the way back in 2015. Questions were also raised by Wesley Lowery of the Washington Post about money raised for Tamir Rice's family. As events unfolded, there were often stories cropping up that the difficulties were caused by incompetence on King's part. Then there was the failed launch of the North Star, where an attempt to relaunch Frederick Douglass' abolitionist newspaper as a media network fell flat on its face. On top of all of this, King actually being a black man has been called into question by his birth certificate and prior police reports.
Another figure to look at would be DeRay Mckesson. To his credit, Mckesson has largely kept to protesting and activism. However, he did attempt to use his position within Black Lives Matter to get into an actual elected position when he tried to run for mayor of Baltimore in 2016. His attempt was an utter failure. He only finished with 3,445 votes, placing 6th in the Democratic primary.
It goes without saying that whenever a movement like Black Lives Matter comes up, there will be people who don't look at it like any sort of movement for actual change. If you expect there to be true believers, you can bet your bottom dollar that there will be people who don't really care, or only care to a certain degree. So when you hear about Patrisse Cullors spending all of that money on real estate, it's rather obvious where their true motivations lie. The self-described "trained Marxist" certainly saw the light of capitalism once she realized she could have a lot more zeros in her bank account.
If time has taught America anything, it's that the self-sacrificing leaders of civil rights movements simply don't exist anymore. All that people see is outrage, and opportunity to make some dough. In the case of Black Lives Matter, it's no different. If there is one irony to all of this, it's that the co-founder of the movement decided to invest in real estate. You know, the thing that Donald Trump got rich on.
..
So, Black people are prohibited from earning a nice income? Thanks for the proclamation