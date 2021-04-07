© REUTERS / Josh Smith

He did it because he was exposing a war crime. He is not allowed to say that. And he really doesn't have any chance of acquittal.

The Biden administration is set to see its first conviction over a leak proclaimed to be a violation of the Espionage Act. Daniel Hale faces the same unfair system as others before him, CIA whistleblower John Kiriakou told RT.Hale, 33, pleaded guilty last week to one count of violating the archaic US Espionage Act. He is facing up to 10 years in prison after sentencing, which is scheduled for July 13.Kiriakou, a former CIA analyst who likewise was prosecuted under the Espionage Act for exposing US torture of terror suspects under George W. Bush, says the 1917 law is inherently unfair to whistleblowers like Hale or himself. It prohibits them from explaining their motives for leaking during trial - which means they cannot argue a public-interest defense.Hale enlisted in the US Air Force in 2009 and received training to become an analyst for the NSA. He was deployed to Afghanistan and helped acquire targets for drone strikes. He has admitted to sharing eight secret and three top-secret documents with a journalist, who is not named in the court papers but is understood to be Jeremy Scahill, a founding editor of the Intercept.Scahill wrote a number of articles and a book about drone warfare, which was published in 2016. A chapter in the book, in which an anonymous leaker explained his reasons for sharing secret data cited by the author, was written by Hale, he confirmed at court.In January, a UK court denied a US request to hand over Assange to stand trial on espionage charges in the US, saying he might kill himself if sent to the US. Washington appealed the decision and continued its attempt to extradite him."The decision was made early on, even before Joe Biden was inaugurated, to pursue an appeal against Julian Assange," Kiriakou said. "It was that decision that made it clear that Joe Biden would pursue national security leaks just like Barack Obama did and just like Donald Trump did after him."