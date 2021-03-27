Mohammad Anwar
The two teen girls, ages thirteen and fifteen, allegedly assaulted sixty-six year old Mohammad Anwar with a stun gun, before crashing his car. Anwar was killed in the incident.

NBC Washington reports that the two teens face felony murder charges.


"The suspects are a 13-year-old from Southeast D.C. and a 15-year-old from Fort Washington, Maryland, police said. The juveniles' names were not released."


A GoFundMe page set up to help the family described Mr. Anwar as a "hard-working Pakistani immigrant who came to the United States to create a better life for him and his family."
Mohammad Anwar

He is survived by a wife and two children in the United States, and an adult son and four grandchildren in Pakistan.

Support has poured in, and at the time of writing, Mr. Anwar's family has received over $180,000 from more than four thousand donors.