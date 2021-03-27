Soon after two organizations calling themselves the "Center for Countering Digital Hate" and "Anti-Vax Watch" published a document titled, The Disinformation Dozen: Why Platforms Must Act on Twelve Leading Online Anti-Vaxxers on March 24th — which received international media amplification across at least 100 different news outlets — a tidal wave of social media responses inundated their posts on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, calling them out for their clearly hypocritical behavior in viciously attacking and defaming 12 prominent health freedom advocates and whistleblowers.
All twelve of those named in the report have publicly expressed concern over both the US government's draconian responses to the COVID-19 crisis and the emergency use authorization of experimental mRNA vaccines now being given to the public without being fully informed about their true risks. There are now over 1,300 comments on Facebook alone, expressing anger, disappointment, and a need for accountability from CCDH for their defamatory comments and diversionary tactics.
publishing a digital hit list including both Greenmedinfo founder Sayer Ji and his wife, holistic psychiatrist and MD, Dr. Kelly Brogan, among 9 others. Immediately thereafter, Twitter deleted Greenmedinfo.com's account which has been in excellent standing for 13 consecutive years.
Anti-Vax Watch, a clearly fake, Pharma-funded group with only 50 followers on Instagram, has been posting defamatory attacks against Dr. Kelly Brogan, MD, whose professional Facebook page of 175,000 followers was deleted on Facebook last week.
Part 1 and Part 2, itself
Additionally, the CEO of CCDH Imran Ahmed recently stated:"....meet[s] the Commission on Countering Extremism's definition of so called hateful extremists."
Imran has also called for the criminal prosecution of those he and his organization label "anti-vaxxers," which include anyone from parents of vaccine injured children who share their experiences, opinions, or thoughts publicly, to those like us at Greenmedinfo.com who share peer-reviewed and published research on the underreported, unintended adverse effects of vaccination as per the biomedical literature which you view here."I would go beyond calling anti-vaxxers conspiracy theorists to say they are an extremist group that pose a national security risk."
Considering that the invective "anti-vaxxer" is being applied to anyone who advocates for informed consent, or questions vaccine safety or efficacy and/or refers to peer-reviewed research, government data (VAERS or CDC), or vaccine inserts in raising concerns, Imran's viewpoint is extreme, to say the least, and implies that the vast majority of our followers might also be labeled as dangerous and should be canceled from the internet and persecuted for expressing their views. For a more elaborate discussion on the way in which the synthetically manufactured term "anti-vaxxer" is being used to target, vilify and dehumanize well-meaning and justice seeking individuals, read my recent article titled, Vaccine Extremism, Hate Speech, and the Well-Beaten Path Towards Genocide.
Tidal wave of social media responses has put 'Digital Hate' groups' campaign in their place.The manufacturing of invectives like "anti-vaxxer" to dehumanize and shut down debate over the lack and need for informed consent is a sure fire prescription for fascism and itself a form of hate speech. - Sayer Ji (@sayerjigmi) March 26, 2021
Despite the globally coordinated release of over 100 mainstream media articles in the span of two days to amplify CCDH's agenda to target, defame, and de-platform 12 named prominent health freedom advocates, the two organizations involved as seen no true grassroots support for their incredibly well-funded disinformation campaign. To the contrary, thousands of comments have arisen organically, including over 1,000 comments on the Daily Mail's front cover article titled, The 'disinformation dozen': Two-thirds of anti-vaxx content circulating on Facebook and Twitter can be traced back to just 12 people including Robert F Kennedy Jr, report claims, most of which called out the egregiously diversionary and ad hominen tactics being applied through their "report."
Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), including 1700 deaths (a system which notoriously underreports the number of adverse events), the media continues to project a narrative that it is 12 "dangerous" "anti-vaxxer" "super spreaders" who are putting the world's health at risk by daring to reference the fact that people are being harmed by the vaccine — many as a result of the suppression of informed consent.
March 24th submitted a letter calling on Facebook and Twitter to remove the 12 named individuals entirely from their services.
On March 25th, a Congressional hearing convened wherein the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter, and Google were interrogated about their role in the ongoing censorship controversial on their platforms. Democratic senator Mike Doyle appeared to bully the CEOs in the clip below, pressuring them in Inquistion-style to both answer YES to the question, "do vaccines work?" and to commit to de-platform the 12 "anti-vaxxers" in the CCDH report immediately.
These tactics, however, reveal their campaign for what it is: a dirty, sick and hateful astroturfing agenda. Organizations like CCDH and Anti-Vax Watch are heavily connected to the pharmaceutical industry, and extremely powerful, influential and wealthy individuals and organizations who wield immense power over the highly centralized global media machine, and even key agencies and officials within colluding governments. They use campaigns like this to attack, divert, polarize and ultimately sow dissent and cognitive dissonance within populations - at a time when we need unity, connection, and collaboration above all else to navigate and survive the challenges we all face. But the good news is that a growing number of people have spoken up, and continue to resist the gaslighting, name-calling and demonization of those who believe in and understand the innate self-healing power of the human body. Here are only a few of the thousands of supportive comments.It's been 24 hours and platforms are yet to respond to @USRepMikeDoyle's demand for action.
Every day they fail to act, the Disinformation Dozen are allowed to carry on spreading disinformation that costs lives.
It's time for @Facebook, @Instagram, @Twitter and @YouTube to act. https://t.co/bDBCQfXmTT
— Center for Countering Digital Hate (@CCDHate) March 26, 2021
Call To Action
- Please join us in responding to the CCDH's piece on their Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to hold them accountable.
- Join our partner organization, Stand For Health Freedom, which advocates for your basic human, parental, medical, and Constitutional rights in face of an increasingly tyrannical agenda intent on stripping you of all your dearly held, God-given freedoms.
- Please join us on our censorship-free Telegram channel and consider becoming a member or making a one time donation so we can continue to serve you with information that will educate and empower you!
- We are in an epic health freedom struggle, together, and I am confident that if we stand together, strongly, without compromising our principles, we will succeed in creating the type of world we all want our children and grandchildren to live in.
Sayer Ji, - Founder of Greenmedinfo.com