Also puts this month tied for fifth place all time for snowiest months ever in DenverDenver International Airport picked up 1.6 inches of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, putting it at 32.5 inches of snow so far this month and putting March 2021 in a tie for second place for snowiest Marches ever in the city.There is a slight chance of snow currently forecast for Friday, but nothing else in the forecast for the rest of the month. Denver averages 11.3 inches of snow each March - the snowiest month, on average, for the city.And March 2021 is also setting up to be one for Denver's all-time snow record books as well. It is currently tied for fifth-place all-time in terms of snowiest months, with March 1944.At fourth place all-time is April 1933, when 33.8 inches of snow fell. March 2003 sits in third place, with 35.2 inches of snow.November 1946 is No. 2 in Denver's record books for overall snowfall, at 42.5 inches. And December 1913 looks like it won't be unseated anytime soon - as 57.4 inches of snow fell that month.The bulk of this month's snowfall came in the March 13-14 storm, which dumped 27.1 inches of snow at the airport, where the official weather records are recorded.Official weather records started being kept at Denver International Airport in 1995 and were kept at the Stapleton Airport before then.