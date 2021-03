© Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images



"As we were coming into the administration, we knew we were inheriting an absolute mess from the previous administration — that there were aspects of our legal immigration system that had been gutted and a department that lacked the personnel to administer our laws."

"When we came into office, like, it was a disaster. I mean, really. The staffing wasn't in place, the structures weren't in place."

'The same environment that's been going on today wasn't there last year' A migrant who is seeking asylum in the United States admitted in an interview that aired Sunday that he would not have attempted to travel to the U.S. if Donald Trump were still president. In fact, the migrant said specifically thatWhat are the details?recently spoke with a Brazilian man — just one of the tens of thousands of migrants who are traveling to the U.S. in search of asylum — who admitted that"Would you have tried to do this when Donald Trump was president?" Raddatz asked."Definitely not. Definitely. We have a chance, you know.the man responded. "We used to watch the news and I definitely wouldn't do this."Raddatz followed up," So did you come here because Joe Biden was elected president?""Basically, basically," the man said.What is the background?Thus far, Biden has made good on his promises. For example,Now, because migrant processing infrastructure is being overwhelmed by asylum-seekers,Julie Chavez Rodriguez, director of the White House's office of intergovernmental affairs, told CNN:Another administration official told CNN:However,Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) said recently. "The bad guys know how to market this."