temperatures below 0 degrees Celsius.

above 30 degrees Celsius

Snow in the North

thick white blanket of snow covering their villages, towns, and cities

Summertime Weather in the South

Crete saw temperatures that reached or even exceeded 30 degrees Celsius.

The Weather of the coming week

Greece has been split in half since Saturday in terms of its weather conditions, with snow in the north and warm temperatures in the south.The northern half of the nation experiences cold weather, with rain,Additionally, large quantities of dust from the Sahara desert in northern Africa have been transferred to the Ionian Sea, as well as to Crete due to the strong southerly winds.Snow fell in mountainous, andof Trikala, Thessaloniki, Florina, Kastoria, Imathia, and other counties of the Greek north., creating a Christmas-like atmosphere at the heart of March.At the same time, southern regions of Greece, including the island of Crete, the Cyclades, and the Peloponnese experience unseasonably warm weather.The northern part of the island ofPeople in cities such as Chania, Rethymno, and Heraklion felt like it was summer, with most of them wearing t-shirts and shorts while enjoying a stroll on the seafront.More specifically, temperatures will fall across the south, with cloudy conditions prevailing in almost the entire country.Heavy rain, widespread showers, and snowfall will be the main characteristic of the weather in the days ahead for the northern parts of the mainland.