split
Greece has been split in half since Saturday in terms of its weather conditions, with snow in the north and warm temperatures in the south.

The northern half of the nation experiences cold weather, with rain, snow, and temperatures below 0 degrees Celsius.

In the meantime, the southern part of the country sees unseasonably warm weather, with sunshine and temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, large quantities of dust from the Sahara desert in northern Africa have been transferred to the Ionian Sea, as well as to Crete due to the strong southerly winds.



Snow in the North

People in Macedonia, Epirus, and Thessaly woke up on Sunday only to see a thick white blanket of snow covering their villages, towns, and cities.

Snow fell in mountainous, and semi-mountainous regions of Trikala, Thessaloniki, Florina, Kastoria, Imathia, and other counties of the Greek north.

Temperatures fell well below the freezing point, creating a Christmas-like atmosphere at the heart of March.

Summertime Weather in the South

At the same time, southern regions of Greece, including the island of Crete, the Cyclades, and the Peloponnese experience unseasonably warm weather.

The temperatures have risen to levels normally seen in June.

The northern part of the island of Crete saw temperatures that reached or even exceeded 30 degrees Celsius.

People in cities such as Chania, Rethymno, and Heraklion felt like it was summer, with most of them wearing t-shirts and shorts while enjoying a stroll on the seafront.

The Weather of the coming week

According to Greece's national meteorological service EMY, the weather conditions are expected to deteriorate in the coming days in the south of the country too.

More specifically, temperatures will fall across the south, with cloudy conditions prevailing in almost the entire country.

Heavy rain, widespread showers, and snowfall will be the main characteristic of the weather in the days ahead for the northern parts of the mainland.

Snow is also expected to fall in mountainous and semi-mountainous regions of the Northern and Central parts of the country, while strong, northerly winds will bring rain in the southern parts of the mainland as well as the islands of the Aegean.