© Reuters



Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said India will benefit economically by having peace with his country as it will enable New Delhi to directly access the resource-rich Central Asia region through Pakistani territory.Delivering the inaugural address at the launch of the two-dayImran Khan also claimed thatIndia will have to take the first step. Unless they do so, we cannot do much, he said.India has said repeatedly that the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility. India has also told Pakistan that "talks and terror" cannot go together and has asked Islamabad to take demonstrable steps against terror groups responsible for launching various attacks on India.Imran Khan discussedbuilt on the pillars of traditional and non-traditional security, including his vision for economic prosperity and human welfare.saying "the unresolved Kashmir issue was the biggest hurdle between the two countries."Imran Khan said that having a direct route to the Central Asian region will economically benefit India. Central Asia is rich in oil and gas. Central Asia, in the modern context, generally includes five resource-rich countries -Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcating it into two Union territories in August, 2019.India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution was its internal matter. The Ministry of External Affairs has also underlined that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India.Ties between India and Pakistan nosedived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in Pakistan. Subsequent attacks, including one on Indian Army camp in Uri, further deteriorated the relationship. The relationship dipped further after India's war planes bombed a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan on February 26, 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed. And again after India announced withdrawing special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories.Talking about non-traditional threats to Pakistan, Imran Khan said thatHe acknowledged that improving the national economy was the biggest challenge but his government was trying to reduce trade deficit and control inflation so that the financial condition of common people could improve."We cannot become a secure nation when a small rich minority is surrounded by the sea of poor people.he said at the dialogue organised by the National Security Division and think-tanks comprising the Advisory Board of National Security Committee.Imran Khan also praised all-weather ally China for its "successful" handling of poverty and lifting reportedly more than 700 million people out of poverty in the last three decades. It is their big achievement whether you like China or not, he said. He said that Pakistan's 25 per cent population was suffering from extreme poverty and another 25 per cent was just slightly better. The government alreadyand another programme of giving targeted subsidies to the poor was being launched.Imran Khan also talked aboutand reiterated support for the ongoing peace process by saying thathas taken this initiative to provide a platform for critical thinking and robust intellectual discourse on some of the most pressing challenges and opportunities being faced by Pakistan and the wider region, according to an official statement.The two-day event is being attended virtually by international thinkers and scholars, members from the Federal Cabinet, diplomatic corps, former government officials, academia, think-tanks and civil society members.