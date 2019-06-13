© Global Look Press / Rana Sajid Hussain

There is no way two nuclear-armed countries should think of resolving the differences through military means. It is madness.

India and Pakistan resolving differences by military means is "madness" and the only way the two nuclear-armed rivals can fix ties is through dialogue, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated.The two rivals engaged in a cross-border standoff earlier this year, when India launched airstrikes on what it said were camps belonging to a Pakistan-based Islamist group that carried out attacks on Indian soil. Pakistani military retaliated, shooting down an Indian Air Force jet and capturing a pilot.Both countries managed to ease tensions although sporadic violence and cross-border shelling did take place in contested Kashmir. Life steadily returned to normal on both sides of the Kashmir border - and it provides new openings for India and Pakistan, Khan believes.