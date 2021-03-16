© WHP



Nearly twenty-six inches fell in Cheyenne by noon, Sunday March 14th. The massive snow storm, a low pressure system fed by gulf moisture dumped, and dumped and dumped some more. By the time this article is being written Sunday afternoon, the snow continues to fall in Cheyenne.And you read that right -The snow has closed schools and colleges, along with city and state government buildings and city businesses in Cheyenne. But the Capitol City isn't the only one getting hounded by the massive storm. During a live event on their Facebook page, the NWS in Cheyenne, meteorologists relayed reports of 26 inches of snow near Wheatland. Wyoming Highway Patrol says they continue to respond to calls today as motorists are becoming stranded in the heavy snow.Wyoming Highway Patrol, as well as other state and county authorities, across the state, including Cheyenne Police and Natrona County Sheriff's office are warning people to stay home and shelter, and to stay off the roads. WHP says many roads are impassable at this point. WYDOT is saying that I-25 and I-80 along with other highways will remain closed, and may not open until sometime Monday.