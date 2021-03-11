great reset klaus schwab extinctin rebellion
What exactly is The Great Reset, and its sister slogan "Build Back Better," both of which we keep hearing our politicians parroting in the West?

According to globalist luminaries at the headquarters of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, "There is an urgent need for global stakeholders to cooperate in simultaneously managing the direct consequences of the COVID-19 crisis."

Their intentions are clear: to use the perception of a 'global pandemic' in order to fast-track their own new economic world order and global governance system of people management, and restructuring of monetary and commercial rules for 'green' financial markets - all to suit their own preordained power structure. Their vision is that of an elite-driven, blunt technocracy and globalist feudal system masquerading as a 'green' utopia.

In short: this is a global coup d'etat being waged by the rich individuals on the planet.

Sky News Australia reports...

British journalist James Delingpole says the Great Reset is simply a "coup" by the globalist elite, and it is happening all over the world.

"It's happening in your country, it's happening in my country, we've seen it's happened in America," Mr Delingpole told Sky News host Alan Jones.

"These guys are very serious about their plan, which ultimately is to reduce us to the status of serfs - which of course elites have done throughout the ages.

"Western democracy is actually a relatively uncommon phenomenon, the freedoms we enjoy."

Mr Delingpole said the Great Reset will see freedoms "reverted away to the historic norm" where a "tiny elite control the people".

"It is a conspiracy, it's not a conspiracy theory though," he said. "It's not a conspiracy theory when they're telling you what they're doing." Watch: