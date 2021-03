What exactly is The Great Reset, and its sister slogan "Build Back Better," both of which we keep hearing our politicians parroting in the West?According to globalist luminaries at the headquarters of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland,In short: this is a global coup d'etat being waged by the rich individuals on the planet. Sky News Australia reports..."Western democracy is actually a relatively uncommon phenomenon, the freedoms we enjoy."Mr Delingpole said the Great Reset will see freedoms "reverted away to the historic norm" where a "tiny elite control the people"."It is a conspiracy, it's not a conspiracy theory though," he said. "It's not a conspiracy theory when they're telling you what they're doing." Watch: