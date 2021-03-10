Earth Changes
Cold increases as hilly areas receive March snowfall in Uttarakhand, India
Wed, 10 Mar 2021 12:52 UTC
The Kedarnath and Gangotri dham are covered with thick sheet of snow.
Here, in Nainital, locals are facing troubles because of the snowfall.
J&K's Gulmarg is also covered under the snow.
Watch the visuals of snowfall from various parts.
- Think Dr. Seuss is bad? 12 more children's books that deserve immediate canceling
- Meghan Markle inspires millions of young girls with message that no matter how famous, rich, and powerful they are, they will always be oppressed
- In new Dr. Seuss book, Cat in the Hat gives kids puberty blockers while their mother isn't home
- Congressional Republicans Make Deal: Democrats Get Everything They Want, But Mr. Potato Head Will Stay Male
- With pandemic winding down, people who yell at others to wear masks in danger of never feeling important again
- Octopus steals camera, wins underwater photography competition with selfie
- Activists fight racism by driving all people of color out of pop culture
- Cuomo tries to divert attention from sex scandal by reminding everyone of nursing home scandal
- Secret strategy: Texas removes mask mandate to scare all the Californians away
- Flashback: State of California votes to officially secede from reality
- HHS nominee says kids should decide for themselves whether to stick a knife in a toaster
- Biden clarifies that stimulus checks are 'just an idea'
- Resourceful Russians! Diplomats employ push trolley to depart from North Korea amid covid border restrictions
- Oreo reveals new gender-neutral OreX cookies
- Compassionate Biden: Migrant children moved from cages into humane high-security metal containment cubes
- Hitler vindicated after historians discover his ideas came from Darwin
- How do you do, fellow kids? Biden White House leaves followers baffled after tweeting out-of-touch meme with Canadian PM
- Dr. Fauci reminds everyone that we will only have to wear masks until humans evolve organic face coverings at birth
- Man who doesn't believe in settled science on gender, unborn babies or economics claims 'science on climate change is settled'
- Not satire: Chinese prof argues ancient western civilizations were faked to demean China
This lady makes me proud to be Canadian. She's an actual hero, helping people with real issues and defending our rights. Not being afraid to speak...
Under The Wire Recap - Del Bigtree speaks about Immune Enhancement from COVID shots [Link]
Where's Biden hidin'? In the ICU, I suppose.
Harris disabled life alert in basement
Pollack's work comes to mind regarding light (infra red) radiation and the charge separations of vicinal water (water in relation to surfaces such...
Comment: Up to 2 feet of March snowfall in upper reaches of Kashmir - temperature drops 7 degrees Celsius below normal