Snowfall in upper reaches and rains in plains of the Kashmir Valley on Monday brought a fresh cold waveGulmarg tourist destination in north Kashmir receivedwhile many other hilly areas of Kashmir received moderate to light snowfall, the officials said.They said snow-clearance machines have been pressed into action in the affected areas.Rains lashed the plains of the valley throughout the day, bringing down the day temperature substantially.A Meteorological (MeT) Department official said Srinagar recorded a maximum of 6.6 degrees Celsius, a departure of 7.6 degrees from 14.2 degrees Celsius expected at this time of the year.Other weather stations also recorded a drop of four to six degrees in maximum temperature, the official said.The weatherman has forecast wet weather over the next few days in Kashmir.Source: PTI