On Tuesday The Gateway Pundit reported on Ethan Nordean and fellow Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola who were jailed and tortured while waiting their court date for attending the protests at the US Capitol on January 6th.
The Feds got caught overselling their worthless trinkets like an infomercial at 3 AM with free wind chimes. According to Reuters Nordean WAS NOT a ringleader on January 6th as the feds said he was. The case against Nordean is falling apart but the federal government wanted to keep him locked up without bond anyway.
Federal prosecutors had "backtracked" and failed to substantiate allegations that Nordean was a ringleader of the attack, which left five people dead, including a police officer.
"The dearth of evidence about his directions is significant," Howell said, adding the evidence she heard at Wednesday's hearing suggested Nordean just "went along with this mob."
Howell said other Proud Boys members have been released pending trial, and that she needed to be consistent in her rulings. The Jan. 6 attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump resulted in the deaths of five people. Howell said:
"What the government said in its original papers was that he directed the Proud Boys with specific plans, telling them to split up into groups and attempt to break in to the Capitol building. That's a far cry from what I heard at the hearing today."The Justice Department has charged nearly 20 members or associates of the Proud Boys in the Capitol breach, and it has accused several members of spearheading early efforts to stampede police and break in to the building.
What they do with cases like these, (and as they clearly have done here) is to use their essentially arbitrary power to arrest practically any American (see Three Felonies A Day) and keep offering charge drops/pleas against whoever is represented by a sell them out attorney (I'd guess that's over 50% of the attorneys doing criminal defense in DC). The DOJ can get away with this because:
1) They're confident that one of the twenty people will happily tell what lies the DOJ wishes told; and, in the unlikely event no one so agrees,
2) The DOJ pigs also know that there's no punishment that can ever land on their heads, no matter how much perjury they suborn.
R.C.