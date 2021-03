© Capeandislands



"What the government said in its original papers was that he directed the Proud Boys with specific plans, telling them to split up into groups and attempt to break in to the Capitol building. That's a far cry from what I heard at the hearing today."

Surprise, surprise. US Federal Judge Beryl Howell on Wednesday ordered the release of a prominent member of the far-right Proud Boys group while he awaits trial. Judge Beryl ruled the fedswhile his case unfolds.On Tuesday The Gateway Pundit reported on Ethan Nordean and fellow Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola who were jailed and tortured while waiting their court date for attending the protests at the US Capitol on January 6th.The Feds got caught overselling their worthless trinkets like an infomercial at 3 AM with free wind chimes. According to Reuters The case against Nordean is falling apart but the federal government wanted to keep him locked up without bond anyway.Federal prosecutors had "backtracked" and failed to substantiate allegations that Nordean was a ringleader of the attack, which left five people dead, including a police officer.Howell said, addingHowell said other Proud Boys members have been released pending trial, and that she needed to be consistent in her rulings. The Jan. 6 attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump resulted in the deaths of five people. Howell said:and it has accused several members of spearheading early efforts to stampede police and break in to the building.