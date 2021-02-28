The legislatures have sent a formal letter to U.S. Attorney General Monty Wilkinson and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel requesting an investigation.
Fox News reports that State Sen. Jim Runestad spearheaded the letters, which were signed by seven other Republican state senators.
"Gov. Whitmer's regional hub policy placed patients with and without COVID-19 in the same facilities and may have exacerbated the death toll in those facilities. Questions remain regarding the accuracy of data, compliance with CDC guidelines and compliance with our state's Freedom of Information Act. There is a critical need for a full investigation into these matters."The senators also pointed to "discrepancies" in cases and death data "in the state's long-term care facilities." The letter continued:
"It has now come to our attention that these reporting errors have likely not been resolved. And, due to reporting failures, there will be no accurate data on how many residents may have been harmed by the administration's policies because there is no clear reporting path to document nursing home patient cases by facility after a transfer takes place."New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is currently facing calls for impeachment over his handling of nursing homes during the pandemic.
About the Author:
Cassandra Fairbanks is a former leftist who came out in support of Donald Trump in 2016. She has been published in the International Business Times, RT, Sputnik, The Independent and countless other publications.
Comment:
