Indonesia has made coronavirus vaccination for citizens compulsory and is set to allow the private sector to help inoculate the population to reach herd immunity faster.A regulation amended earlier this week now means people who are eligible for vaccination but refuse a jab can be penalised.Sanctions could involvesaid the amended regulation signed by President Joko Widodo on Feb 9. The newly issued regulation allows local governments to draw up details of the penalties.Indonesia has 34 provinces comprising 500 or so cities and regencies across the archipelago. The capital Jakarta is a special province.The Jakarta Post reported on Tuesday (Feb 16) thatHealth ministry spokesman Siti Nadia Tarmizi told The Straits Times on Tuesday: "Every nation has a right to make regulations on its respective jurisdiction."Dr Nadia could not confirm if Indonesia was the first country to adopt the compulsory stance.and, this week, will start giving jabs to public officials and other risk groups, including market vendors and public-bus drivers.President Joko will witness the start of the vaccination drive at South-east Asia's biggest textile market of Tanah Abang on Wednesday, where 55,000 vendors will be inoculated within the next six days.Meanwhile,, an about-turn from an earlier plan of guaranteeing free vaccines for all the citizens., ST understands.Several conditions will apply for private vaccination, including havingPrivate vaccination operators must also use different brands than those in the free roll-out and inoculations cannot be conducted at any state-run medical facility in case they interfere with the free government-run vaccine programme.The world's fourth-most populous countryThe private vaccination programme's brands could include Sinopharm and Anhui from China, Moderna (US), Sputnik (Russia), Johnson & Johnson (US), according to the health ministry. - The Straits Times/Asia News