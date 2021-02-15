© AFP/Hector Retamal

Covid-19 vaccine certifications should not be used as a condition for travel amid a global shortage of jabs, the World Health Organization's (WHO) emergencies chief said, as it's not clear how much the shots hinder transmission.The UN health agency's emergency committee has not advised the WHO that immunity certification should be a "prerequisite of travel," Mike Ryan said during a news briefing on Monday, after being asked about vaccine passports.The official's comments come at a time when multiple countries and airlines are already pursuing so-called vaccine passports, which they say would allow travelers to enter countries without the need to quarantine or be tested for Covid-19 at points of entry.Iceland and Poland have both launched vaccine passport programs, while Denmark, Sweden and Spain are set to follow suit.The CommonPass platform, which is backed by the World Economic Forum, allows travellers to digitally access their Covid-19 testing and vaccination records so that they are able to provide proof of their health status at borders.