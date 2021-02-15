© Eric Gay/AP



The extreme cold dips far into Texas with more than 60 daily record low temperatures on Monday and again on Tuesday in the central U.S., NBC meteorologist Janessa Webb said.

The storm, which has already caused power outages and a number of pileups, was expected to travel up the Northeast through Tuesday.The storm, which has already caused power outages and a number of pileups on icy roads, was expected to travel up the Northeast through Tuesday, bringing heavy snow, ice and freezing temperatures, the National Weather Service said.At least parts of all 254 counties in Texas were under either a winter storm watch or winter storm warning over the weekend. As of 5:45 a.m. ET, 1.5 million people in Texas were experiencing power blackouts.The weather was affecting operations at airports across the area, with more thanamid a holiday weekend.The first winter storm watch in a decade was issued for Brownsville, Texas. At 3,360 days, they had the longest streak of any National Weather Service office without one.In a statement Sunday night, President Joe Biden declared an emergency in Texas and ordered federal assistance to aid state and local response efforts.Webb said Dallas and Houston will stay under winter storm warnings until Monday night, with snow accumulations of up to 4 inches and 2 inches respectively.Texas governor Greg Abbott, along with Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt and Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, have activated National Guard units to assist state agencies with tasks including rescuing stranded drivers.Winter storm warnings will be in effect until Tuesday in Memphis, Chicago, Indianapolis, and Cleveland, which will see up to 12 inches of snow.