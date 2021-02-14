© Gillian Flaccus



The "unsettled winter conditions" would likely continue throughout the week.

The wind chills were expected to reach as low as -50F in Billings and near Missoula, Montana, and nearly as low across parts of Wyoming.

A winter storm blanketed the Pacific north-west with ice and snow on Saturday, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and disrupting travel across the region."Crews are out in full force now and are coordinating with local emergency response teams on communications for emergency services, such as warming centers," Brown said. "I'm committed to making state resources available to ensure crews have the resources they need on the ground."Winter storms and extreme cold affected much of the western US, particularly endangering homeless communities.Power outages in the Portland region could extend throughout the weekend for some, said Elizabeth Lattanner, a spokeswoman for PGE, a major electricity provider."In storms like these, restoration takes time given all of the challenges our crews face in getting to restoration sites and repairing those outages," Lattanner said. "We have more than 600 PGE and contract personnel responding to the storm - it's all hands on deck."The ice and snow caused treacherous driving conditions, forcing Oregon officials to close Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge, and the regional transit agency TriMet suspended all bus and train service in the region. TriMet spokesperson Tia York asked people to avoid all travel unless it's an emergency.In Washington state, snow fell throughout the Seattle region on Saturday morning and freezing rain fell along the coast in Grays Harbor county. The city of Seattle activated its Emergency Operations Center.Western Washington was expected to get another 2in possible on Sunday and Monday. Rain falling on snow raised the possibility of urban flooding on Sunday night or Monday in some areas, according to the NWS.The heavy snow made for dangerous conditions in the many areas across the Olympics and Cascades mountain ranges, with large avalanches possible. Officials with the Payette Avalanche Center in west-central Idaho also warned of increasing avalanche risk.The Colorado Avalanche Information Center warned of dangerous avalanche conditions in zones around Aspen, Steamboat and Flat Tops, Grand Mesa and Gunnison. Frigid temperatures with lows below zero were expected through Monday morning in Denver and across the Colorado plains.Source: AP