Earth Changes
Disaster declaration after floods in south west France
The Local France
Fri, 05 Feb 2021 16:14 UTC
The département of Lot-et-Garonne in south west France on Friday morning had 45 roads that were impassable, while six schools were closed and dozens of people were evacuated from their homes.
Visiting the area on Friday, Prime Minister Jean Castex said that the formal declaration of a catastrophe naturelle (natural disaster) would be put in place "after the briefest delay possible".
After thanking the "quite exemplary" rescue forces and expressing the "solidarity of the State", Castex announced that the file for declaring a state of natural disaster "will be examined, as always with great diligence, so that it can be declared as soon as possible".
This declaration opens up emergency funding for local authorities and allows affected people to make swifter claims on their insurance.
Large parts of France of been on high alert for floods all week, after days of torrential rain fell onto already saturated land, seeing rivers across the country burst their banks.
The Lot-et-Garonne département was put onto the highest alert and the River Garonne has overflowed in multiple areas, leaving some people having to be rescued from their homes by boat.
The symptoms of fascist thinking are colored by environment and adapted to immediate circumstances. But always and everywhere they can be identified by their appeal to prejudice and by the desire to play upon the fears and vanities of different groups in order to gain power.
Their final objective toward which all their deceit is directed is to capture political power so that, using the power of the state and the power of the market simultaneously, they may keep the common man in eternal subjection.
These passports will be an excellent way of keeping track of deaths connected with vaccination. Possibly those of us who do not vaccinate should...
Calling for an "American Ministry of Truth". The US Media's Dystopian "2021" [Link]
Whitmer is doing a terrible job at ACTING human, even her looks give her away as something other than a human being.
I forgot who said it: "A fool and his money are soon parted" , is a currency going to be necessary where we are headed?
Enough of the insults with such phrases as you're sick, you're stupid,you're crazy, etc etc etc. What does anyone really think that will...
Comment: Rivers across France burst banks as Storm Justine dumps half a month's worth of rain in 24 hours