Blizzard Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories effect from Iowa to the Great Lakes regions. "If you don't need to travel, please stay put," warns the NWS.

Blizzard warnings and temperatures 10-30 degrees below normal, and our government is foolishly fighting 'global warming'?
A strong cold front moving across the central U.S. today will bring areas of freezing rain, snow, and strong winds to the Midwest through the Great Lakes, says the National Weather Service. Blizzard conditions are expected for north-central Iowa.
A major Arctic outbreak will filter into the central and eastern U.S. in the wake of this front with temperatures 10-30 degrees below normal from the northern Plains to the Mid-South.

Heavy snow for the U.P. of Michigan and western Lower Michigan into Saturday.

Snow for the Cascades and the Northern/Central Rockies through Saturday.

Areas of rain/freezing rain from the Upper Midwest to the Lower Great Lakes/Northern New England through Saturday.

A cold front will continue to track from the entire Mississippi Valley Thursday evening across the East Friday before moving offshore by Saturday. Rain and snow associated with this system will also spread east along and ahead of the advancing boundary.

Winter Storm Warnings, Blizzard Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect from Iowa to the Great Lakes regions. Periods of heavy snowfall along with gusty winds will be possible, especially for portions of the northern Michigan and western Lower Michigan.

Out West, onshore flow over the Pacific Northwest will aid in producing coastal rain and higher elevation snow over through Saturday.

Meanwhile, Arctic high pressure will slowly sag southward into the northern-tier states bringing an abrupt change to daily temperatures for a large portion of the country.

Upslope flow associated with the high pressure will aid in producing snow over the Northern/Central Rockies and the Northern High Plains/Northern Plains through Saturday.

Source: NOAA