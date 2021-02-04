© REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque; (inset) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque



The US has waded into a row over media censorship in Ukraine, backing a ban on opposition TV channels as both the EU and President Volodymyr Zelensky's own father expressed grave concerns over the impact on free speech.In a statement issued on Twitter Wednesday,to counter Russia's malign influence." It described the shuttering of broadcasters as "in line with [Ukrainian law], in defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.""We must all work together to prevent disinformation from being deployed as a weapon in an info war against sovereign states," the missive concluded.Earlier that day, Zelensky signed into law a decree that took a total of eight news outlets off the airwaves in a move backed by the country's National Security and Defense Council.In a furious statement published on Wednesday morning,Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to Zelensky, explained the move, saying that "it's clear that sanctions on Mr. Medvedchuk's TV channels are not about the media and not about freedom of speech... it's just about effectively counterfeiting fakes and foreign propaganda." Without action, he argued, the opposition media would "kill our values."However, the EU broke ranks with Washington on Wednesday, sounding the alarm over the potential consequences for basic human rights in the country.More commentary around the decision came from an unexpected quarter. Aleksandr Zelensky,. Asked whether he was concerned about constraints on free speech though, he said that "there are limits to everything."One Twitter user sought to contextualize the row for an international audience, saying that "for US folks, this would be more or less the equivalent of Biden sanctioning Fox News, OAN, and Newsmax."There had been hopes among Washington's traditional allies that Biden would play a more active role in the promotion of human rights overseas than his predecessor, Donald Trump.In November, American media reported that an official. "All speech is not equal. And where truth cannot drive out lies, we must add new guardrails," he wrote in a cryptic Washington Post op-ed, giving Russia as an example. As team leader of the US Agency for Global Media,