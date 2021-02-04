SNOW
Deep snow covers the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on Friday. A Winter Storm Warning was in effect.

Mauna Kea (maunakea) is a volcanic mountain. Its peak is 4,207.3 m above sea level, making it the highest point in the state of Hawaiʻi.

Most of the volcano is underwater, and when measured from its underwater base, Mauna Kea is the tallest mountain in the world, measuring 10,211 m in height.