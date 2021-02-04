Earth Changes
25,000 affected by floods in East and Central Java, Indonesia
Floodlist
Thu, 04 Feb 2021 10:44 UTC
Heavy rain caused the Kedunglarangan and Kabeng Pulungan rivers to break their banks, causing floods in 9 districts, in particular Bangil and Pandaan. Flood water was up to 1.3 metres deep in some areas.
According to Indonesia's National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), 11,650 people have been affected, with 8 homes severely damaged and 65 people displaced.
Flooding was also reported on 03 February in Nganjuk Regency in East Java Province after heavy rain caused the Bendokrosok River to break its banks. Flooding damaged over 60 homes, affecting 3,100 people. Three homes were severely damaged prompting 3 families to evacuate.
Meanwhile, severe flooding also struck in Central Java Province, where 10,672 people were affected and over 3,000 homes were damaged in Kudus Regency on 02 February, 2021.
If we define an American fascist as one who in case of conflict puts money and power ahead of human beings, then there are undoubtedly several million fascists in the United States.
There are probably several hundred thousand if we narrow the definition to include only those who in their search for money and power are ruthless and deceitful.
Recent Comments
.. .. "Millions watched.."? or, "guy in cave implodes all 7 WTC buildings on 09/11/2001"
.. .. Most certainly, this chozen one is qualified for a Bidung administration post.
In Asimov’s book’s the Foundation started as a benevolent force to minimize the duration of the inescapable dark ages that plague all...
.. .. A-O-C, ark o' covenant? or, unalderated bullshid: "..anonymous..", "The source told ACN..", "He said:...", " The ACN source said:,.."
Rip Van Winkle supercomputing. How much will you have aged, by the time your desktop has finished the computation? Your desktop may have the power...