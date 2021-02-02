Earth Changes
Snowfall totals from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut - up to 32 inches deep
abc7ny
Tue, 02 Feb 2021 15:02 UTC
More than 17 inches has fallen in Central Park and other parts of the city.
Meanwhile, totals have surpassed 30 inches in parts of northwest New Jersey, including 32 inches in Newton and 30 in Mendham. Totals also topped two feet in Bloomingdale, Passaic County, where 26.2 inches have been reported so far.
Not far behind was Harrison, Westchester County with 24.5 inches.
The snow totals are officially reported by the National Weather Service below (and keep checking back for updates):
CONNECTICUT
Fairfield County
Danbury 19.0 in 1000 PM 02/01 Amateur Radio
SSE Sherman 17.0 in 0130 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
NE Norwalk 15.9 in 0800 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Bridgeport Airport 15.2 in 0700 PM 02/01 Official NWS Obs
Monroe 14.5 in 0640 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
ENE New Canaan 14.2 in 1100 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Weston 14.1 in 0755 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
NNW Bethel 13.7 in 1200 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Greenwich 13.5 in 0543 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
NNE Stamford 13.5 in 0700 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
SSE Greenwich 12.0 in 0400 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
New Fairfield 10.5 in 0446 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Newtown 9.2 in 0430 PM 02/01 Public
Middlesex County
Essex 13.0 in 0700 PM 02/01 Public
Clinton 10.9 in 0120 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
ENE Clinton 10.4 in 0800 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
New Haven County
ENE North Haven 16.5 in 0830 PM 02/01 Public
ENE North Haven 16.0 in 0930 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
New Haven 15.2 in 0900 PM 02/01 Public
West Haven 15.0 in 0803 PM 02/01 Public
NNW East Haven 15.0 in 0920 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Milford 14.4 in 0500 PM 02/01 Public
ENE Seymour 14.0 in 0800 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Waterbury 14.0 in 0315 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
North Haven 13.5 in 0650 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Cheshire 12.8 in 0800 PM 02/01 COCORAHS
WSW Branford 9.4 in 0812 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
NE North Haven 9.2 in 0515 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
NNW Guilford 8.2 in 0400 PM 02/01 CO-OP Observer
New London County
SSE Gales Ferry 10.3 in 0605 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Ledyard Center 10.2 in 0500 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
New London 9.2 in 0515 PM 02/01 Public
SSE Gales Ferry 8.4 in 0730 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
NEW JERSEY
Bergen County
ESE Park Ridge 23.0 in 0824 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Closter 22.4 in 0815 PM 02/01 Public
Franklin Lakes 20.6 in 1030 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
S Washington Township 20.5 in 1245 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
SSW Hillsdale 20.5 in 0600 AM 02/02 Public
Westwood 20.0 in 0745 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Lyndhurst 19.7 in 0500 AM 02/02 Public
Ridgewood 19.4 in 0700 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Garfield 19.2 in 0200 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Mahwah 18.5 in 0620 PM 02/01 Public
East Rutherford 18.3 in 0815 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Dumont 17.5 in 0600 PM 02/01 Broadcast Media
Northvale 16.5 in 0745 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Fair Lawn 12.5 in 0930 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Essex County
Bloomfield 20.5 in 1055 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Essex Fells 20.0 in 0830 PM 02/01 Public
Cedar Grove 19.2 in 1230 AM 02/02 Public
W South Orange 18.6 in 1015 PM 02/01 Public
Millburn 18.6 in 1017 PM 02/01 Public
West Orange 18.2 in 0830 PM 02/01 Public
North Caldwell 17.3 in 0800 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Newark 16.2 in 0700 PM 02/01 Official NWS Obs
Verona 14.3 in 0415 PM 02/01 Public
Hudson County
N Harrison 16.5 in 0700 AM 02/02 CO-OP Observer
N Kearny 16.0 in 1000 PM 02/01 CO-OP Observer
Hoboken 15.0 in 0534 AM 02/02 Emergency Mngr
Passaic County
Bloomingdale 26.2 in 0100 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
WSW Ringwood 19.0 in 0800 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Union County
Berkeley Heights 19.0 in 0510 PM 02/01 Public
Elizabeth 17.8 in 0750 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Newark Airport 17.6 in 0700 AM 02/02 Official NWS Obs
Garwood 17.5 in 0755 AM 02/02 Public
Westfield 17.2 in 0400 PM 02/01 Public
NEW YORK
Bronx County
East Tremont 19.0 in 0815 PM 02/01 Public
S Fordham 14.5 in 0500 PM 02/01 Public
Kings County
ENE Coney Island 16.0 in 0700 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
SSE Flatbush 15.4 in 0930 PM 02/01 Public
WNW Crown Heights 15.0 in 0515 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
SSW Flatbush 15.0 in 0830 PM 02/01 Broadcast Media
NNW Crown Heights 14.0 in 0700 PM 02/01 Emergency Mngr
NNW Crown Heights 13.0 in 0740 AM 02/02 Emergency Mngr
Nassau County
Hicksville 17.6 in 0438 AM 02/02 Public
Bellerose 16.6 in 0745 PM 02/01 Public
N Syosset 16.2 in 1130 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Glenwood Landing 15.2 in 0735 PM 02/01 Public
West Hempstead 14.5 in 0600 PM 02/01 Public
NE Plandome 13.4 in 0345 PM 02/01 Public
East Williston 13.2 in 0945 PM 02/01 Public
Port Washington 13.0 in 0445 PM 02/01 Public
E Garden City 12.4 in 0610 PM 02/01 Public
Merrick 12.0 in 1100 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
North Wantagh 11.2 in 0400 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Massapequa 11.0 in 0400 PM 02/01 Public
New York County
Central Park 17.2 in 0700 AM 02/02 Official NWS Obs
SE Greenwich Village 13.7 in 0800 AM 02/02 Emergency Mngr
N New York 12.3 in 0901 PM 02/01 Emergency Mngr
Orange County
WNW Warwick 19.2 in 0630 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Highland Mills 18.2 in 0700 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Middletown 18.0 in 0930 PM 02/01 Fire Dept/Rescue
Monroe 18.0 in 0700 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
N Orange Lake 17.7 in 1000 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
SSW Stewart Airport 17.4 in 1200 AM 02/02 Public
SW Cold Spring 17.2 in 0900 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Otisville 16.0 in 0756 PM 02/01 Public
Cornwall On Hudson 0.6 NNW 16.0 in 0930 PM 02/01 COCORAHS
New Windsor 16.0 in 1000 PM 02/01 Amateur Radio
WNW Monroe 15.5 in 0845 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Gardnertown 14.0 in 0548 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Warwick 13.2 in 0440 PM 02/01 Public
Putnam County
Brewster 15.7 in 1100 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Putnam Valley 15.5 in 1000 PM 02/01 Broadcast Media
ENE Cold Spring 14.7 in 1100 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
N Mahopac 14.7 in 1214 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
N Putnam Valley 14.5 in 0600 PM 02/01 Broadcast Media
Mahopac 13.4 in 0820 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Queens County
WSW Bellerose 18.5 in 0530 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
SW Jackson Heights 18.0 in 0800 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
NNW Kennedy Airport 14.5 in 0859 PM 02/01 Public
WSW Lake Success 14.1 in 0600 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
N Elmhurst 14.1 in 1155 PM 02/01 Public
SSE Whitestone 13.5 in 0700 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
NYC/La Guardia 13.3 in 0700 AM 02/02 Official NWS Obs
NYC/JFK 12.6 in 0700 AM 02/02 Official NWS Obs
Richmond County
Westerleigh 15.0 in 0720 PM 02/01 Public
Rockland County
Monsey 22.2 in 0730 PM 02/01 Public
N Spring Valley 22.0 in 1145 PM 02/01 Public
Congers 21.5 in 1000 PM 02/01 Fire Dept/Rescue
NW Stony Point 20.6 in 0730 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
S Pearl River 19.0 in 0800 AM 02/02 Public
Nanuet 17.5 in 1000 PM 02/01 Amateur Radio
Chestnut Ridge 12.0 in 0330 PM 02/01 Public
Nyack 12.0 in 0530 PM 02/01 Public
Suffolk County
NNE East Northport 18.1 in 0730 AM 02/02 Public
NNW Smithtown 17.0 in 0815 AM 02/02 Trained Spotter
Commack 15.9 in 1212 AM 02/02 Public
Islip 15.6 in 1030 PM 02/01 Public
Mount Sinai 15.0 in 0600 PM 02/01 COOP
WNW West Islip 14.5 in 0730 PM 02/01 Public
SSE Coram 14.4 in 0830 PM 02/01 Public
Saint James 14.3 in 0750 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Stony Brook 14.3 in 0800 AM 02/02 NWS Employee
NW Manorville 14.1 in 0620 PM 02/01 Public
NE Lake Ronkonkoma 14.1 in 0900 PM 02/01 NWS Employee
Shoreham 14.0 in 0500 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Upton 14.0 in 0700 AM 02/02 Official NWS Obs
E East Northport 13.7 in 0500 PM 02/01 Public
Bay Shore 13.4 in 0600 PM 02/01 Cocorahs
SSE Sayville 11.8 in 0400 PM 02/01 NWS Employee
WNW Sound Beach 11.5 in 0330 PM 02/01 NWS Employee
Center Moriches 11.5 in 0500 PM 02/01 Public
Islip Airport 11.4 in 0700 AM 02/02 Official NWS Obs
Port Jefferson 11.1 in 0345 PM 02/01 Public
Patchogue 1.9 NNW 11.0 in 0500 PM 02/01 COCORAHS
NW Peconic River 10.2 in 0429 PM 02/01 NWS Employee
East Hampton 7.2 in 0330 PM 02/01 Public
ENE Sag Harbor 7.2 in 0330 PM 02/01 Public
Westchester County
NE Irvington 20.3 in 0915 PM 02/01 Public
Montrose 19.0 in 0830 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Mount Kisco 19.0 in 0810 AM 02/02 Public
ENE Armonk 18.5 in 0900 PM 02/01 Public
ENE Montrose 18.0 in 1000 PM 02/01 Amateur Radio
SE Irvington 17.8 in 0830 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
Hastings-on-Hudson 17.0 in 0700 PM 02/01 Public
NW Woodlawn 16.0 in 0930 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
WNW Mount Kisco 14.5 in 0700 PM 02/01 Public
Yonkers 14.2 in 0330 PM 02/01 Public
SSW Goldens Bridge 14.1 in 0530 PM 02/01 Cocorahs
SW Yonkers 13.7 in 0330 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter
New Rochelle 12.5 in 1000 PM 02/01 Amateur Radio
ENE Goldens Bridge 11.3 in 0500 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter