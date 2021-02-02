CONNECTICUT

NEW JERSEY

NEW YORK

Here are the latest snowfall totals from around New York City and the Tri-State area.The snow totals are officially reported by the National Weather Service below (and keep checking back for updates):Fairfield CountyDanbury 19.0 in 1000 PM 02/01 Amateur RadioSSE Sherman 17.0 in 0130 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterNE Norwalk 15.9 in 0800 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterBridgeport Airport 15.2 in 0700 PM 02/01 Official NWS ObsMonroe 14.5 in 0640 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterENE New Canaan 14.2 in 1100 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterWeston 14.1 in 0755 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterNNW Bethel 13.7 in 1200 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterGreenwich 13.5 in 0543 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterNNE Stamford 13.5 in 0700 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterSSE Greenwich 12.0 in 0400 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterNew Fairfield 10.5 in 0446 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterNewtown 9.2 in 0430 PM 02/01 PublicMiddlesex CountyEssex 13.0 in 0700 PM 02/01 PublicClinton 10.9 in 0120 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterENE Clinton 10.4 in 0800 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterNew Haven CountyENE North Haven 16.5 in 0830 PM 02/01 PublicENE North Haven 16.0 in 0930 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterNew Haven 15.2 in 0900 PM 02/01 PublicWest Haven 15.0 in 0803 PM 02/01 PublicNNW East Haven 15.0 in 0920 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterMilford 14.4 in 0500 PM 02/01 PublicENE Seymour 14.0 in 0800 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterWaterbury 14.0 in 0315 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterNorth Haven 13.5 in 0650 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterCheshire 12.8 in 0800 PM 02/01 COCORAHSWSW Branford 9.4 in 0812 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterNE North Haven 9.2 in 0515 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterNNW Guilford 8.2 in 0400 PM 02/01 CO-OP ObserverNew London CountySSE Gales Ferry 10.3 in 0605 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterLedyard Center 10.2 in 0500 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterNew London 9.2 in 0515 PM 02/01 PublicSSE Gales Ferry 8.4 in 0730 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterBergen CountyESE Park Ridge 23.0 in 0824 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterCloster 22.4 in 0815 PM 02/01 PublicFranklin Lakes 20.6 in 1030 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterS Washington Township 20.5 in 1245 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterSSW Hillsdale 20.5 in 0600 AM 02/02 PublicWestwood 20.0 in 0745 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterLyndhurst 19.7 in 0500 AM 02/02 PublicRidgewood 19.4 in 0700 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterGarfield 19.2 in 0200 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterMahwah 18.5 in 0620 PM 02/01 PublicEast Rutherford 18.3 in 0815 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterDumont 17.5 in 0600 PM 02/01 Broadcast MediaNorthvale 16.5 in 0745 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterFair Lawn 12.5 in 0930 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterEssex CountyBloomfield 20.5 in 1055 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterEssex Fells 20.0 in 0830 PM 02/01 PublicCedar Grove 19.2 in 1230 AM 02/02 PublicW South Orange 18.6 in 1015 PM 02/01 PublicMillburn 18.6 in 1017 PM 02/01 PublicWest Orange 18.2 in 0830 PM 02/01 PublicNorth Caldwell 17.3 in 0800 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterNewark 16.2 in 0700 PM 02/01 Official NWS ObsVerona 14.3 in 0415 PM 02/01 PublicHudson CountyN Harrison 16.5 in 0700 AM 02/02 CO-OP ObserverN Kearny 16.0 in 1000 PM 02/01 CO-OP ObserverHoboken 15.0 in 0534 AM 02/02 Emergency MngrPassaic CountyBloomingdale 26.2 in 0100 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterWSW Ringwood 19.0 in 0800 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterUnion CountyBerkeley Heights 19.0 in 0510 PM 02/01 PublicElizabeth 17.8 in 0750 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterNewark Airport 17.6 in 0700 AM 02/02 Official NWS ObsGarwood 17.5 in 0755 AM 02/02 PublicWestfield 17.2 in 0400 PM 02/01 PublicBronx CountyEast Tremont 19.0 in 0815 PM 02/01 PublicS Fordham 14.5 in 0500 PM 02/01 PublicKings CountyENE Coney Island 16.0 in 0700 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterSSE Flatbush 15.4 in 0930 PM 02/01 PublicWNW Crown Heights 15.0 in 0515 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterSSW Flatbush 15.0 in 0830 PM 02/01 Broadcast MediaNNW Crown Heights 14.0 in 0700 PM 02/01 Emergency MngrNNW Crown Heights 13.0 in 0740 AM 02/02 Emergency MngrNassau CountyHicksville 17.6 in 0438 AM 02/02 PublicBellerose 16.6 in 0745 PM 02/01 PublicN Syosset 16.2 in 1130 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterGlenwood Landing 15.2 in 0735 PM 02/01 PublicWest Hempstead 14.5 in 0600 PM 02/01 PublicNE Plandome 13.4 in 0345 PM 02/01 PublicEast Williston 13.2 in 0945 PM 02/01 PublicPort Washington 13.0 in 0445 PM 02/01 PublicE Garden City 12.4 in 0610 PM 02/01 PublicMerrick 12.0 in 1100 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterNorth Wantagh 11.2 in 0400 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterMassapequa 11.0 in 0400 PM 02/01 PublicNew York CountyCentral Park 17.2 in 0700 AM 02/02 Official NWS ObsSE Greenwich Village 13.7 in 0800 AM 02/02 Emergency MngrN New York 12.3 in 0901 PM 02/01 Emergency MngrOrange CountyWNW Warwick 19.2 in 0630 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterHighland Mills 18.2 in 0700 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterMiddletown 18.0 in 0930 PM 02/01 Fire Dept/RescueMonroe 18.0 in 0700 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterN Orange Lake 17.7 in 1000 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterSSW Stewart Airport 17.4 in 1200 AM 02/02 PublicSW Cold Spring 17.2 in 0900 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterOtisville 16.0 in 0756 PM 02/01 PublicCornwall On Hudson 0.6 NNW 16.0 in 0930 PM 02/01 COCORAHSNew Windsor 16.0 in 1000 PM 02/01 Amateur RadioWNW Monroe 15.5 in 0845 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterGardnertown 14.0 in 0548 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterWarwick 13.2 in 0440 PM 02/01 PublicPutnam CountyBrewster 15.7 in 1100 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterPutnam Valley 15.5 in 1000 PM 02/01 Broadcast MediaENE Cold Spring 14.7 in 1100 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterN Mahopac 14.7 in 1214 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterN Putnam Valley 14.5 in 0600 PM 02/01 Broadcast MediaMahopac 13.4 in 0820 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterQueens CountyWSW Bellerose 18.5 in 0530 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterSW Jackson Heights 18.0 in 0800 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterNNW Kennedy Airport 14.5 in 0859 PM 02/01 PublicWSW Lake Success 14.1 in 0600 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterN Elmhurst 14.1 in 1155 PM 02/01 PublicSSE Whitestone 13.5 in 0700 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterNYC/La Guardia 13.3 in 0700 AM 02/02 Official NWS ObsNYC/JFK 12.6 in 0700 AM 02/02 Official NWS ObsRichmond CountyWesterleigh 15.0 in 0720 PM 02/01 PublicRockland CountyMonsey 22.2 in 0730 PM 02/01 PublicN Spring Valley 22.0 in 1145 PM 02/01 PublicCongers 21.5 in 1000 PM 02/01 Fire Dept/RescueNW Stony Point 20.6 in 0730 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterS Pearl River 19.0 in 0800 AM 02/02 PublicNanuet 17.5 in 1000 PM 02/01 Amateur RadioChestnut Ridge 12.0 in 0330 PM 02/01 PublicNyack 12.0 in 0530 PM 02/01 PublicSuffolk CountyNNE East Northport 18.1 in 0730 AM 02/02 PublicNNW Smithtown 17.0 in 0815 AM 02/02 Trained SpotterCommack 15.9 in 1212 AM 02/02 PublicIslip 15.6 in 1030 PM 02/01 PublicMount Sinai 15.0 in 0600 PM 02/01 COOPWNW West Islip 14.5 in 0730 PM 02/01 PublicSSE Coram 14.4 in 0830 PM 02/01 PublicSaint James 14.3 in 0750 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterStony Brook 14.3 in 0800 AM 02/02 NWS EmployeeNW Manorville 14.1 in 0620 PM 02/01 PublicNE Lake Ronkonkoma 14.1 in 0900 PM 02/01 NWS EmployeeShoreham 14.0 in 0500 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterUpton 14.0 in 0700 AM 02/02 Official NWS ObsE East Northport 13.7 in 0500 PM 02/01 PublicBay Shore 13.4 in 0600 PM 02/01 CocorahsSSE Sayville 11.8 in 0400 PM 02/01 NWS EmployeeWNW Sound Beach 11.5 in 0330 PM 02/01 NWS EmployeeCenter Moriches 11.5 in 0500 PM 02/01 PublicIslip Airport 11.4 in 0700 AM 02/02 Official NWS ObsPort Jefferson 11.1 in 0345 PM 02/01 PublicPatchogue 1.9 NNW 11.0 in 0500 PM 02/01 COCORAHSNW Peconic River 10.2 in 0429 PM 02/01 NWS EmployeeEast Hampton 7.2 in 0330 PM 02/01 PublicENE Sag Harbor 7.2 in 0330 PM 02/01 PublicWestchester CountyNE Irvington 20.3 in 0915 PM 02/01 PublicMontrose 19.0 in 0830 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterMount Kisco 19.0 in 0810 AM 02/02 PublicENE Armonk 18.5 in 0900 PM 02/01 PublicENE Montrose 18.0 in 1000 PM 02/01 Amateur RadioSE Irvington 17.8 in 0830 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterHastings-on-Hudson 17.0 in 0700 PM 02/01 PublicNW Woodlawn 16.0 in 0930 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterWNW Mount Kisco 14.5 in 0700 PM 02/01 PublicYonkers 14.2 in 0330 PM 02/01 PublicSSW Goldens Bridge 14.1 in 0530 PM 02/01 CocorahsSW Yonkers 13.7 in 0330 PM 02/01 Trained SpotterNew Rochelle 12.5 in 1000 PM 02/01 Amateur RadioENE Goldens Bridge 11.3 in 0500 PM 02/01 Trained Spotter