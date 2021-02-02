Bermuda and Guam are islands separated by more than 14,000 km (8,700 miles), yet both suffered record cold over the weekend-a further indication of the global cooling we're all now experiencing.
The British Overseas Territory of Bermuda, located in the North Atlantic, set a record low temperature on Saturday-one coming hot on the heels of last Thursday's powerful winter storm, the island's fiercest in a decade.
The Bermuda Weather Service (BWS) confirmed Saturday morning's low.
"This morning's minimum reached a very chilly 49.1F (9.5C)," said a BWS spokesperson. "This sets a new record low for the date surpassing the previous record of 51.4F (10.8C) back in 2005. Our unofficial wind chill measurement produced a 'feels like temperature' near 40F (4.4C). Brrrrr!"
Thursday's winter storm saw wind gusts of over 100 mph tear across the island for nine hours, knocking out power to several thousand homes.
Guam
As historic winter storm "Orlena" began hitting the U.S. east coast, and while the Midwest was digging out from its own heavy dumping of snow, Guam -the unincorporated territory of the United States located in the Micronesia subregion of the western Pacific Ocean- suffered a severe blast of cold, at least by local standards.
As reported by guampdn.com, a 71-year-old cold record was busted during the early hours of Saturday morning when the mercury dipped to 69F (20.5C).
This reading is now Guam's coldest temperature ever recorded on Jan. 30, beating out the 70F set back in 1950.
"The 69 degrees recorded on Saturday was the lowest Guam temperature in 71 years," said Landon Aydlett, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service Guam forecast office.
"We set a record for the day here on Guam ... that broke a record for the day set way back in 1950 that was previously set at 70 degrees.
"[The cold] is going to last at least for another one to two months," concluded Aydlett.
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as "the weakest of the past 200 years", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.
