© John Manzongo



Two unidentified men aged 22 and 21 died in Glendale, Mashonaland Central province after they encroached the edges of the flooded Mazowe RiverMazowe assistant district development coordinator Willard Masimba confirmed the incident and urged people no to go to close to flooded rivers.A Glendale resident Brian Jonga said Candy and Iron Duke dams burst their walls at around 7 am Sunday morning.