© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

Planetary lightning discharge through Earth's past and global cataclysms are human history. Using supersonic wind deposit patterns to locate electric discharge line through the Smokey Mountains from Tennessee to N. Carolina, and along the connecting arc to a secondary filament branch sit the largest Cherokee sites and prehistoric settlements. In N. Carolina south of the shock wave line were witness to plasma displays in the skies, then carved onto the Judaculla Rock after viewing the event from Sylva, N. Carolina looking NW.Five caves in Tennessee have yielded more to the idea that electric skies and plasma displays recorded around the planet occurred in S.E USA skies as well as the western U.S. With an additional electromagnetic field forming in the outer solar system in 2024, perhaps we should begin looking for massive sink holes and landslides as an indicator that cave art was a warning to future generations.Simple question: Were Cherokee and Prehistoric Sites Flooded to Hide Global Timelines in East Tennessee.