© Brandon Skinner / Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows
Between 8 and 14 inches fell overnight at Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows ski resorts.
Up to 14 inches of snow fell in the Tahoe region overnight as an atmospheric river aimed at the Sierra mountains dumped snow at elevations above 3,000 feet.

Besides the 14 inches recorded at Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows, Sierra-at-Tahoe recorded 10 inches of fresh powder, Kirkwood 11 inches, Heavenly 12 inches, and Sugar Bowl 9 inches of snow. Further south in the Sierra, Dodge Ridge ski resort recorded 24 inches of new snowfall.

More significant snow is forecast through Friday, and an NOAA blizzard warning is in effect for the Sierra until Friday at 2 a.m. Many higher elevations expect to receive 3-7 feet of new snow from this week's storm when all is said and done.



If you plan on heading to the Sierra, plan ahead. Driving will be difficult, and roads may be closed or require chains. Many ski resorts' lift operations may be impacted by high winds accompanying the heavy snowfall during the worst of the blizzard.

"Indoor capacity remains limited [because of COVID-19 restrictions], so guests must be prepared to spend extended periods of time outdoors in the cold and plan ahead," Squaw Valley/Alpine Meadows noted in a press release.