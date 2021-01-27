In 2018, on January 23, Russia was first to announce the discovery of space based life obtained by appropriate technical means in a collaborative international scientific effort. Based on genes swiped with a tampon from the OUTSIDE window of the International Space Station, three respected Russian national laboratories, and twelve credentialed scientists, published a peer-reviewed journal article demonstrating that seven kinds of dessicated, hibernated and freeze dried microbial life forms were plastered to the exterior of the spacecraft.
But even Russia was coy. The authors appropriately hedged their conclusions in the announcement. They proposed that the biological material collected 400 kilometers above the earth's surface could have come from below — or above — the space station.
The presence of the wild land and marine bacteria DNA on the ISS suggests their possible transfer from the stratosphere into the ionosphere with the ascending branch of the global electric circuit. Alternatively, the wild land and marine bacteria as well as the ISS bacteria may all have an ultimate space origin. ~ T. V. Grebennikova, et al. (2018)But here is what you need to pay attention to:
Eight months later the lead author of the Russian announcement paper, T. V. Grebennikova, and two of the original co-authors authors, A.V. Syroeshkin and O.S. Tsygankov, joined Tusk buddies Chandra Wickramsinghe, Ted Steele et al. on a second peer-reviewed journal article.
By contrast this 2nd paper was a full-throated but brief endorsement of the truth that space is filled with cool microbes.
If it is the case that there is a viable mechanism that can uplift biological dust up to 400 km some fraction of this material will also escape Earth's gravity. In this case one would have an interesting demonstration of reverse panspermia, the life -laden Earth itself polluting the Solar system outside and the galaxy beyond. A strong argument against, however, is the fact the DNA sequences isolated from the ISS swabs do not refer to any common terrestrial microbiota such as are commonly found on the Earth's surface or in the troposphere. ~ Wickramsinghe, Grebennikova et al. (2018)Let's be practical here and examine the credibility of the authors. The Russian scientists seem to me the "real deal," as we say in the south. These laboratory technicians and thinkers had their hands on the actual cosmic materials collected from the space station. Perhaps they are onto something, if less than a year later they publish with Wickramasinghe et al.
As far as the Tusk is concerned, the truth has been out there for fifty years now. Hoyle and Wickramasinghe were right. Earth-novel biological material in 'freeze dried' form, well entombed in specks of cosmic dust millions of times larger than the host particle, persist. This hypothesis and the independent confirmations described undermine our preconceived Aristotelian understandings, from 500 BC.
(Viruses were not tested for here on the outside of the International Space Station — but viruses are not even living. Good god — if you believe in UFO's — just consider Covid from Space.)
