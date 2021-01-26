Earth Changes
Madrid's record-breaking snowstorm killed half a million trees
Cap Allon
Electroverse.net
Tue, 26 Jan 2021 14:39 UTC
A slew of new all-time cold and snow records have been set across Spain this January, snowfall so substantial that people even skied the streets of Madrid:
The paralyzing snowfall has taken a catastrophic toll on the Spanish capital's trees, severely damaging up to 70% of those in its main parks.
The unprecedented snow and bone-chilling freeze, brought about by Storm Filomena's meeting with a brutal Arctic air mass, are estimated to have caused at least €1.4 billion of damage and prompted Spain's government to declare the city a disaster zone last week.
Madrid's city council estimates that over 400,000 trees in the Casa de Campo park and 11,000 of the 17,000 trees in El Retiro park have been felled or badly damaged by the weight of the snowfall.
"Global cooling" is the next true epoch.
And it appears it's already here.
Prepare.
- Triple-masker looks down on people who only double mask
- Democrats Successfully Prevent Military Coup By Occupying D.C. With Military
- 'Skynet is a private company, they can do what they want,' says man getting curb-stomped by Terminator bot
- Another Biden miracle! CNN covid death counter begins counting backward
- Biden tells freezing troops sleeping in garages to be patient until he can get them shipped to Iraq
- Appropriate: Biden to be sworn in on copy of The Communist Manifesto
- Depressed Brian Stelter spends all day hitting refresh on Trump's Twitter page
- Most popular US President ever in history, to be inaugurated in secret behind giant wall guarded by thousands of soldiers
- AOC declares Stalin was actually center-right: No Green New Deal proves it
- Flashback: INEQUALITY! Woman makes $13 a day selling Pet Rocks on Etsy, MALE Robert Downey Jr. made millions playing Iron Man
- Jonathan Pie: Acting Gay!
- Evil fascist dictator censored and voted out of office
- An honest victory speech by Joe Biden
- Ignorant Republicans riot and don't even get any big-screen TVs
- Trump sneaks back on Twitter by disguising self as PR rep for Chinese Communist Party
- Congress upset as they're the only criminals allowed in the Capitol
- CNN gravely reports on 'first violent protest in recent memory'
- Not satire: Masks for cows aim to filter burps to curb greenhouse gas emissions
- Biden promises nationwide mask mandate and womandate
- Biden releases new memoir 'If I Rigged It'
