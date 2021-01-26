snap
Madrid, Spain's central capital, is a city of elegant boulevards and expansive, manicured parks such as the Buen Retiro - at least it was, before the Grand Solar Minimum slapped it silly.


A slew of new all-time cold and snow records have been set across Spain this January, snowfall so substantial that people even skied the streets of Madrid:

But it wasn't all fun and games.

The paralyzing snowfall has taken a catastrophic toll on the Spanish capital's trees, severely damaging up to 70% of those in its main parks.

The unprecedented snow and bone-chilling freeze, brought about by Storm Filomena's meeting with a brutal Arctic air mass, are estimated to have caused at least €1.4 billion of damage and prompted Spain's government to declare the city a disaster zone last week.

Madrid's city council estimates that over 400,000 trees in the Casa de Campo park and 11,000 of the 17,000 trees in El Retiro park have been felled or badly damaged by the weight of the snowfall.

In addition, more than 20% of those in the city's squares and streets are thought to have been killed, but "experts" have warned that the toll will likely end up being much higher, reports thetimes.co.uk.

"Global warming" is based wholly on junk science — tiene más agujeros que un queso Gruyere — and all those much-cited temperature datasets are cherry-picking embarrassments, at best. The newly-created field that is "climate science" is in absolute disarray. The field isn't science. It is dogma. And the majority of its published papers purporting to support the narrative aren't worth the paper they're printed on. The theory is utter bunk, but one strategically propped-up by powerful ignorance and the desperate desire for acceptance, not to mention funding.

"Global cooling" is the next true epoch.

And it appears it's already here.

Prepare.

