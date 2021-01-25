Russia volcano eruption
Time-lapse of strong activity at Klyuchevskoy volcano in Kamchatka, the world's largest and most active stratovolcano, today 24 Jan 2021: increased lava effusion from the summit leads to glowing avalanches on the SW flank that trigger massive block and ash flows (pyroclastic flows) with tall ash plumes rising several kilometers. Klyuchevskoy volcano updates: https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/klyu...