Tropical Cyclone Eloise formed over the Indian Ocean on 17 January and moved towards Madagascar, making landfall close to the coastal town of Antalaha in Antsiranana Province, on 19 January, with maximum sustained wind up to 95 kmh.As of 20 January, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that more thanThe storm flooded 134 houses and destroyed 56, while nearly 100 schools were impacted, including 87 that were damaged and 11 destroyed, OCHA added.OCAH said the cyclone will likely bring heavy downpours and flooding to regions of Mozambique that have already experienced significant rainfall in recent days.The Inhanombe and Mutamba basins in southern Mozambique are both at alert levels—in addition to the Buzi and Pungoe basins in central Mozambique—according to the latest update from National Directorate of Water Resource Management (DNGRH), released on 20 January.