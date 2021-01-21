waterspout
A huge waterspout skimmed over the Adriatic near Dubrovnik this afternoon in dramatic form. This amazing video was sent to us by a reader and clearly shows the sheer size and power of the waterspout.

The weather in Dubrovnik over the past few days has been extremely cold with even snow falling on the city as temperatures dropped into the minuses. This latest weather phenomenon certainly catches the eye.

In fact, such waterspouts, tornadoes that form over water, aren't that rare in Dubrovnik but this one today was particularly impressive.