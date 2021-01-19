In an empty office, and surrounded by empty containers of Ben & Jerry's Super Fudge Chunk ice cream, CNN host Brian Stelter spent another day repeatedly refreshing the home page of Donald Trump's now-canceled Twitter account.Asked what he might do to fill the void in his life, Stelter was pessimistic. "I was hoping that buffalo hat guy had a Twitter account, but no luck. If it gets much worse than this I may have to unmute my grandmother on Facebook."