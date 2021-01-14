"Russian disinformation campaigns targeting American citizens are a threat to our democracy," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Alexander Dubinsky;

Dmitry Kovalchuk;

Konstantin Kulik;

Alexander Onishchenko;

Anton Symonenko;

Andrey Telizhenko;

Petr Zhuravel.

"Era-Media" (belongs to Andriy Derkach);

Information agency Only News;

Resource NabuLeaks;

"Skeptic" / "Behemoth Media".

Since the spring, he published several audio recordings in which President Petro Poroshenko listened to directives from Obama's deputy Joe Biden, who was in charge of Ukraine at the time.

"About Poroshenko and Biden, yes, I heard, I'll comment. I think this is not the last sign that Ukrainians will see. The prosecutor's office and law enforcement agencies must respond. The Prosecutor General of Ukraine yesterday registered the criminal proceedings at the request of Deputy Derkach. They will investigate. I know that it can be perceived, qualified as high treason. All - to the law enforcement officers," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"We didn't expect such a broad list sanctioned under the ongoing administration," Ukrainian anti-corruption activist Daria Kaleniuk said. "To me it is a good sign of the checks and balances system which still works in the U.S. government."

This week, the Biden Family crime syndicate have begun the process of trying to bury one of its biggest international scandals.These were accused of being "Russia-linked actors" and they were simply doing Moscow's bidding, by revealing the truth.The U.S. Treasury Department accused the seven individuals and four entities of involvement in a Russia-linked foreign influence network associated with Ukrainian parliamentarian Andriy Derkach. The pro-Russian lawmaker was hit with sanctions by the U.S. government in September over accusations he tried to interfere in the 2020 U.S. election won by Biden.The action freezes any U.S. assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from doing business with them."The United States will continue to aggressively defend the integrity of our election systems and processes," Mnuchin added.Individuals who were sanctioned:Media which was targeted with sanctions:Andriy Derkach was first to be sanctioned back in September 2020.Their voices were recorded from Poroshenko's office, who spoke to Biden over the speakerphone.The President of Ukraine boasted that he had raised utility rates even higher than the IMF demanded, asked to send a supervisor to the Prosecutor General's Office, and approved Yuriy Lutsenko for the post of the new Prosecutor General. And much more.Derkach also published how Pyotr Alekseevich calls Vladimir Putin a month after the battles for Debaltseve and talks to him nicely - as with an old friend.Later, the people's deputy published the schemes. At this stage, Dubinsky, Kulik, Telizhenko and others joined the case.That is,After these scandals, the US Embassy was forced to deny more than once that it "externally controls" Ukraine. Which in itself was indicative - that is, this topic has acquired a very wide resonance in Ukraine.So wide that the topic of "Derkach tapes" was forced to comment on President Vladimir Zelensky.The US reacted strongly, and Zelensky immediately changed his mind and said that by publishing the tapes someone was trying to "destroy bipartisan support for Ukraine" and drag Kiev into the Trump-Biden election campaignDubinsky in a statement said, "Once again I declare that I have never interfered in elections in other states, including the American election, and never have anything to do with the publications or other similar actions of the so-called Poroshenko-Biden tapes."Simonenko declined to comment, Telizhenko and Kulyk did not immediately respond to requests for comment and Zhuravel could not be reached for comment.