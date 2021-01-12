ICE AGE
Just as big tech is cutting our comms, big food is cutting our supply lines: siege warfare. We are witnessing a first battle in a much larger, protracted war on humanity -- and as with any war, ensuring our own food supply is an absolute priority. Start growing food and raising animals, that free humanity may have a chance! And yes, @IceAgeFarmer is banned from twitter (despite only speaking about food issues!). Find me on https://gab.com/iceagefarmer, https://t.me/iceagefarmer , and always at https://iceagefarmer.com.


Sources