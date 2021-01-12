Japan quake
Magnitude Mw 6.0

Region HOKKAIDO, JAPAN REGION

Date time 2021-01-12 02:39:41.8 UTC

Location 43.72 N ; 140.08 E

Depth 200 km

Distances 95 km WNW of Otaru, Japan / pop: 143,000 / local time: 11:39:41.8 2021-01-12

80 km NW of Yoichi, Japan / pop: 22,700 / local time: 11:39:41.8 2021-01-12