UK government may only let people out ONCE A WEEK
Summit News
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 01:37 UTC
Claiming that the National Health service is at breaking point, the government is said to be considering implementing stricter rules, including compulsory mask-wearing outdoors, and banning so called 'extended bubbles', where people are allowed to meet one person from another household.
Most chilling, however, is the revelation that cabinet ministers have privately debated preventing people from talking to each other in the street and in supermarkets, and even preventing people from leaving home more than once per week, and introducing curfews.
Speaking to reporters, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said "We're reviewing all the restrictions," adding "I am worried about supermarkets and people actually wearing masks and following the one-way system, and making sure when it's at capacity they wait outside the supermarket."
"I'm worried about some of the pictures I've seen of social interactions in parks, if you have to exercise you can go out for exercise only," Zahawi said.
A Government source also told the Daily Telegraph that the current rule allowing people to meet up with one person from another house to exercise is "being used as an excuse for people to go for a coffee in the park with their friends" and will likely be scrapped.
The source added that the government is discussing "making sure people aren't using their own creativeness to interpret the rules how they want to."
The report suggests that enforcement of the rules will be upped even more, with on the spot fines, potentially being upped from £200 to £500.
The revelations come after a weekend where police were seen cracking down on people in the streets of Britain. Video emerged of policing arresting people who were walking, sitting on benches and drinking coffee outside.
After the footage went viral, police claimed, without any evidence, that the whole thing was staged by 'anti-lockdown protesters':
In addition, two women were interrogated and fined by police for going on a walk in a remote area 5 miles from where they lived despite this not being illegal under coronavirus laws. Police told the women that hot drinks they were carrying constituted a "picnic".
Video also emerged of police officers themselves sitting down in a cafe drinking coffee, with the person filming them questioning why they were not following the rules:
In a separate incident, a couple with a baby and a pushchair were grilled by COVID police in Birmingham city centre merely for walking on the street. The report noted that the Police Community Support Officers then began quizzing people who had arrived at a pharmacy to pick up prescription drugs.
Meanwhile, in Scotland, a family was arrested after police entered their home acting on a tip off from a neighbor that there were "too many people inside."