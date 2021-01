© Justin Paget / Getty Images

The British government has reportedly discussed upping COVID restrictions even further by only allowing people to leave their homes once per week.Speaking to reporters, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said "We're reviewing all the restrictions," adding "I am worried about supermarkets and people actually wearing masks and following the one-way system, and making sure when it's at capacity they wait outside the supermarket."A Government source also told the Daily Telegraph that the current rule allowing people to meet up with one person from another house to exercise is "being used as an excuse for people to go for a coffee in the park with their friends" and will likely be scrapped.The source added that the government is discussing "making sure people aren't using their own creativeness to interpret the rules how they want to."The report suggests that enforcement of the rules will be upped even more, with on the spot fines, potentially being upped from £200 to £500.Video also emerged of police officers themselves sitting down in a cafe drinking coffee, with the person filming them questioning why they were not following the rules:Meanwhile, in Scotland, a family was arrested after police entered their home acting on a tip off from a neighbor that there were "too many people inside."