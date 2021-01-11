Heavy snows force hikers to retreat to mountain hutFifty centimeters of snow has accumulated on the cirque just below the summit of Snow Mountain, forcing most hiking teams to retreat to the 369 mountain hut for safety.The Shei-Pa National Park Headquarters said on Monday (Jan. 11) that according to the reports of patrolling volunteers, Snow Mountain received considerable snowfall during the cold wave last week. After a letup in the daytime on Sunday, snow began to fall on the mountain again around 9 p.m. Sunday night, which continued all of Monday, according to a CNA report.Hiking teams destined for the summit had set out from the mountain hut, traversed the Black Forest, and reached the cirque. However,After a couple of cold snaps, the high mountains in the Shei-Pa National Park have turned into a winter wonderland, with one hiker proclaiming that although Snow Mountain is beautiful every season of the year, it is especially so in winter.Another hiker agreed, saying, "There is no need to go abroad, as the snowscape on Taiwan's high mountains is attractive enough."The headquarters reminded would-be mountaineers that expeditions should choose leaders or guides with rich snow climbing experience and be equipped with ice axes, crampons, and helmets.