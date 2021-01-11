Earth Changes
50 cm of snow accumulates on Taiwan's Snow Mountain
Taiwan News
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 20:40 UTC
Fifty centimeters of snow has accumulated on the cirque just below the summit of Snow Mountain, forcing most hiking teams to retreat to the 369 mountain hut for safety.
The Shei-Pa National Park Headquarters said on Monday (Jan. 11) that according to the reports of patrolling volunteers, Snow Mountain received considerable snowfall during the cold wave last week. After a letup in the daytime on Sunday, snow began to fall on the mountain again around 9 p.m. Sunday night, which continued all of Monday, according to a CNA report.
By Monday evening, there was 50 cm of snow accumulation on the cirque, 30 cm in the Black Forest, and 25 cm at the 369 mountain hut.
Hiking teams destined for the summit had set out from the mountain hut, traversed the Black Forest, and reached the cirque. However, due to deep snow and harsh winds, most teams decided to return to the hut for safety.
After a couple of cold snaps, the high mountains in the Shei-Pa National Park have turned into a winter wonderland, with one hiker proclaiming that although Snow Mountain is beautiful every season of the year, it is especially so in winter.
Another hiker agreed, saying, "There is no need to go abroad, as the snowscape on Taiwan's high mountains is attractive enough."
The headquarters reminded would-be mountaineers that expeditions should choose leaders or guides with rich snow climbing experience and be equipped with ice axes, crampons, and helmets.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- 50 cm of snow accumulates on Taiwan's Snow Mountain
- Michigan had over 2 million lightning strikes in 2020, one-third higher than normal
- Snow, heavy rain in Balkans cause floods, disrupt traffic
- Merkel slams Twitter's decision to ban Trump: 'Problematic' violation of 'fundamental right' - and more internat'l response to big tech purge
- Severe floods hit Gran Canaria, Canary Islands after Storm Filomena
- Deadly flash floods in south of Spain after heavy rain from Storm Filomena
- "Incitement" timeline debunked as ex-Capitol police Chief says Pelosi & McConnell's Sergeants-at-Arms refused security measures
- Free speech platform Gab reports 750% increase in traffic amidst big tech crackdown - Parler goes offline - Twitter stock crashes
- Texas sees rare heavy snowfall as winter storm sweeps through region
- Pelosi hopes Trump will 'immediately resign' after White House slams Democrats' 'politically motivated' impeachment UPDATES
- Understandable derangement
- Boris's latest lockdown rules are more baffling than ever
- World's fastest optical neuromorphic processor developed by scientist
- Lockdown harms are at least 10 times greater than benefits - Canadian specialist in pediatric infectious diseases
- US agencies have less than 6 months to reveal what they know about UFOs thanks to coronavirus relief bill
- Vietnamese amazed at snow-capped northern mountains during unusual cold wave
- Three arrested after endangered Ganges river dolphin beaten to death in India
- Microbes that feed on hydrogen found living beneath glaciers - but where's the hydrogen coming from?
- Man dies from serious injuries following dog attack in Girona, Spain
- Meteor fireball streaks over US East Coast
- Merkel slams Twitter's decision to ban Trump: 'Problematic' violation of 'fundamental right' - and more internat'l response to big tech purge
- "Incitement" timeline debunked as ex-Capitol police Chief says Pelosi & McConnell's Sergeants-at-Arms refused security measures
- Pelosi hopes Trump will 'immediately resign' after White House slams Democrats' 'politically motivated' impeachment UPDATES
- Boris's latest lockdown rules are more baffling than ever
- Blue State blues: Joe Biden and the Democrats want retribution, not reconciliation
- Scanning digital health QR code becomes OBLIGATORY for passengers using ride-hailing services in Beijing
- Insane politician Nancy Pelosi says rioters chose their 'whiteness' over democracy
- Best of the Web: The Democrat-Big Tech censorship alliance just ran a masterclass in media control for dictators around the world
- Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver accused of 'grooming' young men, offering jobs for sex
- Flashback: Missed opportunity: House Judiciary says Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Google have "monopoly power," should be split
- Kremlin critic Navalny decries Twitter ban on Trump as dangerous precedent
- Korybko: Trump was swallowed by the swamp because he lacked the strength to drain it
- Prominent Italian lawyer: US November 2020 elections rigged by IT defense contractor Leonardo SpA
- The current global monetary system is ending
- McConnell circulates procedures for second Senate impeachment trial of President Trump
- The boot is coming down hard and fast
- Best of the Web: It's not just Twitter: Numerous online services take action against Trump, Trump-related content
- Big Tech and Big Pharma merge: Oracle takes over vaccine data world
- Dark day for America: Will Trump strike back - and if so how?
- It begins: Washington Post 'columnist' calls for expelling congressional members who challenged electoral votes
- Free speech platform Gab reports 750% increase in traffic amidst big tech crackdown - Parler goes offline - Twitter stock crashes
- Understandable derangement
- Three arrested after endangered Ganges river dolphin beaten to death in India
- Ariel Pink dropped from label after attending Trump rally that led to D.C. riots
- Quebec is now under the equivalent of COVID 'martial law' - No one is allowed on the streets after 8pm till 5am
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal #32: Trump's Attempted Coup, or Successful Coup Against Trump?
- Power-drunk Democrats join CNN in lobbying to ban Fox News from the airwaves
- Best of the Web: Rob Slane: The masks are coming off
- DC Officer Sicknick's death driven by medical condition; reports of fire extinguisher attack unconfirmed
- Tragic: Hillary Clinton posts accidental self-own with single emoji response to Trump losing Twitter account
- Best of the Web: James Lindsay: What Is Critical Race Theory?
- Parler and the problem of escaping internet censorship
- JP Sears takes on the coup against the coup against the coup
- YouTube bans Dave Cullen's channel 'Computing Forever'
- The Woke Purge has begun
- FBI search homes, offices of Tennessee lawmakers suspected of corruption
- Peter Hitchens: I am, for the first time, afraid for the future of freedom in my country
- National Guard in DC will be able to use lethal force at the discretion of commanders
- Council recruits men with TVs strapped above their heads to walk the streets and warn public not to break Covid lockdown rules
- Dominion Voting Systems files defamation lawsuit against Sidney Powell
- Easter Island's 'pigment pits' call into question societal collapse theory
- How an Austrian and British Malthusian brainwashed a generation of Americans
- The complex relationship between Marxism and Wokeness
- Inscription leads archaeologists to tomb of one of the last Han emperors
- 4,400 year old Iranian cuneiform-type writing deciphered by French archaeologist
- 2020 the 'Worst Year Ever' - You're joking, right? Here are the real doozies...
- The gold clad woman and the story of the silk road revealed in ultra-high-status Roman burial in London's Spitalfields
- H.G. Wells' Dystopic Vision Comes Alive With the Great Reset Agenda
- Why Russia saved the United States from itself
- Mound in Iran could be ancient ruined Achaemenid-era castle
- Largest circular tomb in the ancient world that belonged to Emperor Augustus to open
- Ancient European hunters carved human bones into weapons for 'cultural reasons'
- Unipolar vs Multipolar: The death of McKinley and the loss of America's soul
- Celtic gold coin hoard discovered from time Boudicca was at war with the Romans
- Evidence for a massive paleo-tsunami at ancient Tel Dor, Israel
- Pompeii 'street food shop' emerges from the ashes with some food still in pots
- Ancient DNA tells new story of Caribbean's first people
- America's prehistoric Clovis people made tools only during 300-year period at time of climatic upheaval
- Sweet-toothed Canaanites imported exotic food from India and Southeast Asia to Israel 3,600-years ago
- Discovery of 66 new Roman Army sites gives more clues about one of the empire's most infamous conflicts
- World's fastest optical neuromorphic processor developed by scientist
- Microbes that feed on hydrogen found living beneath glaciers - but where's the hydrogen coming from?
- Best of the Web: New Study: Assessing the Impact of Lockdowns on COVID-19
- Dramatic climate change 6,000 years ago caused mangrove collapse in Oman
- Largest canyon in the solar system revealed in stunning new images
- How Earth's oddest mammal got to be so bizarre
- Cyclical climate change: Major drought in the Middle Ages and its parallels with today
- Best of the Web: What Does Endemic Covid Look Like?
- 'Liquid glass': Entirely new state of matter observed by physicists
- 'World's first vaccine smart patch' that monitors immune response developed
- Magnets dim natural glow of human cells, may shed light on how animals migrate
- Huntsman spiders found weaving 'frog traps' out of silk and leaves
- Israel can expect a major earthquake of M6.5 in the coming years
- Chandler wobble detected on Mars
- Masks no obstacle for new facial recognition system from Japan's NEC
- New study on circadian clock shows 'junk DNA' plays a key role in regulating rhythms
- Earth's spin is accelerating says new research
- A guide to the solar system's biggest secrets
- Ball lightning: Could bizarre phenomena arrive from another dimension?
- Hundreds of high-velocity stars discovered, many on their way OUT of the Milky Way
- 50 cm of snow accumulates on Taiwan's Snow Mountain
- Michigan had over 2 million lightning strikes in 2020, one-third higher than normal
- Snow, heavy rain in Balkans cause floods, disrupt traffic
- Severe floods hit Gran Canaria, Canary Islands after Storm Filomena
- Deadly flash floods in south of Spain after heavy rain from Storm Filomena
- Texas sees rare heavy snowfall as winter storm sweeps through region
- Vietnamese amazed at snow-capped northern mountains during unusual cold wave
- Man dies from serious injuries following dog attack in Girona, Spain
- Best of the Web: Spain breaks coldest temperature record AGAIN at -35.8C, just a day after new one set
- Over 50,000 households hit by floods in south Thailand
- Deadly landslides triggered by heavy rainfall kill at least 11 in West Java Province, Indonesia
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits near Vanuatu - 2nd strong quake on the planet within 3 hours
- M6.1 earthquake hits near San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina
- Cars stranded, trains affected by continued heavy snowfall across Japan - up to a meter of new snow in 24 hours
- Motorists stuck as floods, rains lash Montego Bay, Jamaica
- Record snowfall covers Japan
- Madrid's heaviest snowfall in 50 years, red warnings also issued for Italy & Croatia as even more snow is forecast
- Heavy rainfall brings flooding to Casablanca, Morocco
- Six dead, nearly 50,000 evacuated in Malaysia floods - described as worst in half a century
- Three killed after avalanche strikes ski resort in Arctic city of Norilsk, Russia
- Meteor fireball streaks over US East Coast
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Antipolo, Philippines
- Mysterious meteor fireball spotted in United Arab Emirates skies
- Multiple meteor fireball sightings reported in Minnesota, North Dakota and Canada
- Montana Learning Center catches video of a meteor fireball over Canyon Ferry
- Daytime meteor fireball streaks over Bahia, Brazil
- Meteor fireball as bright as full moon over Spain on January 2
- Loud boom heard in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky tri-state area
- 'Booming noise' prompts police investigation in Muskego, Wisconsin
- Meteor fireball captured over southeastern US
- Cause of mysterious booms leaves Tucson, Arizona residents shaking for answers
- Did a huge fireball crash near a lake in Allegan County, Michigan?
- Meteor fireball lights up sky from New Jersey to North Carolina
- 'Sonic boom' sends people into a tizzy in Chandigarh, India
- Video captures meteor fireball blazing over Texas
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over England
- Meteor fireball falls from the sky north of Sandpoint, Idaho
- Asteroid bigger than the Statue of Liberty will fly past Earth on Christmas Day, NASA says
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Alabama
- Best of the Web: HUGE meteor fireball lights up southern China's dark morning skies
- Lockdown harms are at least 10 times greater than benefits - Canadian specialist in pediatric infectious diseases
- British scientists developing world's first Covid-19 vaccine smart patch
- 'Vaccines' are genetic-engineered drugs
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Covid Agenda
- 2 people die in Norway nursing home days after Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, investigation launched
- Health authorities on alert after nurse DIES following vaccination with Pfizer's Covid-19 shot in Portugal
- SOTT Focus: What Pfizer/BioNTech isn't telling us about the new mRNA COVID-19 vaccine
- SOTT Focus: COVID Mass Vaccination Experiment: Prepare For The Worst With This Health Protocol
- Canadian personal support worker suffers 'rare but severe' reaction to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
- UK allows mixing COVID-19 vaccines as experts warn of risks
- HUNDREDS of Israelis get infected with Covid-19 after receiving Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
- Best of the Web: COVID 'vaccines' are a medical experiment on humanity
- Best of the Web: Actual science: University of Florida researchers find no asymptomatic or presymptomatic spread of Coronavirus
- Scientists scramble to identify culprit behind covid vaccine allergic reactions
- Doctor reportedly has severe allergic reaction to Moderna COVID vaccine
- A brilliant analysis of vaccination, by Richard Moskowitz, MD and homeopath
- EPM301: The synthetic & patented cannabis compound 'more potent than CBD & THC'
- Did you know you have a second brain?
- New class of antibiotics active against a wide range of bacteria discovered
- Sex-specific Alzheimer's treatment found to benefit males but not females
- The Woke Breaking Point
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dr. George Simon: The Character Disturbance Epidemic and What We Can Do About It
- The failed strategy of lockdown sceptics: We appealed to reason, not emotion
- Level 3 Thinking: A unified theory of self-improvement
- Study finds 4 psychopathic personality traits linked to racial prejudice, right-wing authoritarianism
- General anesthesia and normal sleep affect brain in an amazingly similar way as consciousness fades
- The 'F Scale': Theodore W. Adorno's 'authoritarian personality' revisited
- Have we got it all wrong? Depression as a survival strategy
- SOTT Focus: Psychopathy and the Origins of Totalitarianism
- The 16 facial expressions most common to emotional situations worldwide
- Researchers could induce illusions on demand
- How close is too close?
- Dissenting voices: Finding courage to speak against your assailant
- 'Collective traumatic experience': People report more anger and sadness in their dreams during pandemic
- The perfect fictional psychopath: We Need to Talk About Kevin
- Alexander Solzhenitsyn: Live not by lies
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Navigating The Chaos
- The individual solution to avoiding totalitarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- US agencies have less than 6 months to reveal what they know about UFOs thanks to coronavirus relief bill
- Harvard professor says alien technology visited Earth in 2017
- Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents: Appeared to plunge into ocean
- FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu, Hawaii appeared to drop into ocean
- Best of the Web: Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon's declassified UFO videos are 'eyebrow-raising,' advises 'to keep an open mind'
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Best of the Web: 'Fast Movers' and Transmedium Vehicles - The Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon: New UFO documentary
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Ignorant Republicans riot and don't even get any big-screen TVs
- Trump sneaks back on Twitter by disguising self as PR rep for Chinese Communist Party
- Congress upset as they're the only criminals allowed in the Capitol
- CNN gravely reports on 'first violent protest in recent memory'
- Not satire: Masks for cows aim to filter burps to curb greenhouse gas emissions
- Biden promises nationwide mask mandate and womandate
- Biden releases new memoir 'If I Rigged It'
- Flashback: Democrats warn we shouldn't reopen the country until we can be safe from Trump getting credit for a good economy
- Fisher-Price is woke! Releases 'My First Peaceful Protest' playset with house you can actually burn down
- San Francisco gets its very own mystery monolith... sorta
- Clever American disguises self as transgender Middle Easterner in hopes of receiving more COVID aid
- Jupiter and Saturn issued fines for not obeying social distance rules
- Sci-Fi fan surprised to learn he hates strong female characters
- It's over: In blow to Biden transition, Trump reveals he has obtained the Darksaber
- California mulling tax on breathing
- Tom Curse: Tom Cruise Covid rant - star warns Mission: Impossible crew they're 'f***ing gone' if they break rules on set
- Flashback: 'You're a piece of sh*t and I hope everyone like you dies,' says Biden to Democratic voter in stirring call for party unity
- Newsom issues double stay-at-home order where you have to stay in a smaller house inside your original house
- Help at last! House relief bill will provide free 'going out of business' signs to small business owners
- Santa HACKED! 138,000 kids suddenly added to nice list in middle of night
Quote of the Day
The men the American people admire most extravagantly are the most daring liars; the men they detest most violently are those who try to tell them the truth.
Recent Comments
When I drove through Texas while Reagan was being inaugurated 40 years ago, there was still snow under the overpasses; twas cool. R.C.
MILITARY INTELIGENCE HAS EXPOSED THE OPERATION TO TAKE OVER THE UNITED STATES GREAT INFORMATION [Link]
Yep. "Doctor, doctor, I think I have flu." "Oh really, what symptoms have you got. A cough? Achiness?" "Oh no, I feel perfectly well. No symptoms...
the Capitol Hill riot is only a pretext to give the totalitarians what they've always wanted. What riot? I didn’t see a riot, a few paid...
They coulda sled using their own rounds of tires🙈 Will they even get back up on their feet without the crane's help. My God!! USA!!
Comment: Intense cold wave hits Taiwan, rare snow in mountains that haven't seen any in years