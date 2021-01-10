© Phil McCarten / Reuters

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted 42 km WNW of San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina at 0354 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.The epicenter, with a depth of 202.77 km, was initially determined to be at 24.02 degrees south latitude and 66.6723 degrees west longitude.