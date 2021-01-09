However, we have now reached the bizarre situation where so many deaths are being labelled as caused by Covid that, for the first time ever, this winter there are fewer non-Covid deaths in winter weeks than there were in summer.

1. Changing biology

Respiratory viruses precipitated other problems e.g. myocardial infarctions that then led to death (and has previously been a massively underdiagnosed contributor to death that we have managed to live with) Patients who are very ill and dying are highly susceptible to respiratory infection Respiratory viruses are innocent bystanders present at death i.e. not contributing to the underlying cause of death

2. Misdiagnosis

3. Bed Management Crisis

Bed managers, who organise the flow, used to only be concerned with whether a patient was male or female or needed a side room to avoid spread of other infectious diseases. They now have to try and keep patients with a Covid diagnosis separate from those with a suspicion of Covid and those without. This is no small feat in a full hospital. In some hospitals patients are not being discharged until their Covid test returns as negative. Clearly returning patients to care homes during the window of infectivity would be a bad idea. Beyond that this policy is not justifiable. Some patients continue to test PCR positive for 90 days after infection. PCR testing has led to a staffing crisis as even asymptomatic staff are made to self-isolate for two weeks, with 12% of staff absent when it would normally be 4% Staff are having to work in PPE and change it between patients, adding a significant additional burden to an already heavy workload.

Conclusion