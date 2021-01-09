© Kyodo



120 centimeters,

© Kyodo



Vehicles were stranded and train services affected Saturday as heavy snow continued over parts of Japan, with the weather agency warning of further traffic disruption from slippery roads due to more snowfall through the weekend.In central JapanIn Toyama, an 81-year-old man has died after he told his family on Friday he would step out to clear snow in front of the house. He was found dead later in the day.Tohoku shinkansen bullet train services were temporarily disrupted, while other bullet train services in Hokkaido, as well as Akita and Yamagata prefectures, both in northeastern Japan, were delayed.Other shinkansen trains elsewhere were either suspended or ran at reduced speed.Snow also accumulated in the Kyushu region in the country's southwest.