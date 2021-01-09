Three people were killed after an avalanche hit a ski resort in the Arctic city of Norilsk, Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) reported on Saturday.The footage from Friday and Saturday shows rescue operations at Gora Otdelnaya ski resort whereby a 14-year-old boy was found alive and transported to a hospital.According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the bodies of a 38-year-old woman, her 45-year-old husband and their one and half-year-old child were recovered.The institution opened a criminal case in accordance with article 238 of the Criminal Code of Russia.All rescue operations were completed on Saturday morning.