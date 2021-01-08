snow

Parts of the world have been struck by extreme cold and snowfall.

Spain saw a record MINUS 34-point-1 degrees Celsius in the Catalan Pyrenees on Wednesday their lowest temperature in history.

The BBC reports snow and "nasty" wet and wintry conditions are expected in the country and neighboring Portugal,... over the next few days.

It says cold air originating in Russia is moving across Europe.

In China, temperatures plummeted to minus 19-point-six in Beijing,... the lowest since 1966.