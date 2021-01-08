A1M Motorway in County Durham is currently grid locked with traffic queuing for miles
SNOW and ice warnings cover nearly all of the entire UK today as the Beast from the East II looms.

An arctic blast from Greenland has left the country shivering as snow was dumped overnight and leaving treacherous conditions on the roads.

Temperatures fell to -15C in some spots, with yellow warnings issued for most of the country today by the Met Office.

It comes as another Beast from the East is set to arrive next week, with snowstorms and extreme temperatures expected to batter Britain in the cold blast.


The last Siberian weather front to be given the nickname hit in 2018 when snow blanketed large parts of Britain and temperatures plummeted to -10C.

The Met Office is tracking an event of sudden stratospheric warming, which is what brought in the heavy snow three years ago.

This is what could lead to similar weather systems arriving in the UK in the next few weeks, but it is hard to predict when - however, it is expected to be colder than average with more snow at the end of the month.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said yellow warnings for snow and ice were in place, as police forces and councils issued calls to motorists to be careful on icy roads.

