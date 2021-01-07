The tribal areas and other higher hills of the state received fresh snowfall while lower and middle hills witnessed widespread rains disrupting normal life. As many as 205 roads were closed due to heavy snow in the state.The minimum and maximum temperatures rose marginally even as the sky remained heavily overcast and icy winds, accompanied by showers, blew across the region. The local Met office has warned of dense fog at isolated places in lower and middle hills in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi districts till January 9 and predicted rain and snow at isolated places in middle and high hills on January 8, followed by dry weather.As many as 140 roads were closed in Shimla zone, 38 in Kangra zone and 23 in Mandi zone and men and machinery have been deployed for clearing them. About 120 roads are expected to be opened tomorrow while the remaining 85 roads would be cleared later, sources in the PWD said.followed by Udaipur with 17 cm, Pooh 15 cm , Kufri 12 cm and Reckong Peo 5 cm.