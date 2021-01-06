Naran received more than 4 feet of snow.

Three days of continuous heavy snowfall in upper parts of Hazara division has paralyzed life and the people were forced to stuck at homes as mostly links roads were blocked due to heavy snowfall in the area.Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) claimed that the main Murree road from Abbottabad to Murree was cleared for traffic but the link roads were still blocked.snow while Mansehra Naran Jalkhad road was closed for all sorts of traffic from Naran and onward. Another tourist attraction Chattar plain in district Mansehra also received the first snowfall of the season which was recorded up to 2 feet.In Kaghan and Naran all connecting roads were blocked by the heavy snowfall where continuous snowfall and rain paralyzed life as most of the villages inAlthough KP Highways Authority (KPHA), C&W and GDAIn Nathiagali minimum temperature was recorded -4.A large number of tourists have rushed Nathiagali and other places of Galiyat as three days of continuous snowfall followed by hailstorms and rain increased the attraction of the area.Tourists including male, female and children enjoyed live snowfall, in Galiyat restaurants and stalls including hot coffee, chappal kabab, fish, soup, pakora and smaosa were also decorated and packed with the tourists. Although GDA and traffic police managed to clear the roads but still traffic jam is a huge problem for both tourists and locals.