Earth Changes
Heavy snowfall up to 4 feet deep paralysis life in parts of Hazara, Pakistan - roads blocked, electricity breakdown
Urdupoint
Wed, 06 Jan 2021 12:33 UTC
According to details, during three days Galiyat and Thandyani received up to 18 inches of snow where most of the roads were blocked, Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) claimed that the main Murree road from Abbottabad to Murree was cleared for traffic but the link roads were still blocked.
For the last two days, residents of Galiyat, Thandyani, Kaghan and Naran were also facing electricity breakdown where electricity poles and overhead transmission lines were broken due to heavy snowfall.
Up till now, Naran received more than 4 feet snow, Kaghan 3 feet, Shogran 2 feet snow while Mansehra Naran Jalkhad road was closed for all sorts of traffic from Naran and onward. Another tourist attraction Chattar plain in district Mansehra also received the first snowfall of the season which was recorded up to 2 feet.
In Kaghan and Naran all connecting roads were blocked by the heavy snowfall where continuous snowfall and rain paralyzed life as most of the villages in Naran received more than 4 feet of snow. Temperatures were dropped to -6 in Naran and Kaghan valley.
Although KP Highways Authority (KPHA), C&W and GDA heavy machinery and officials are working in Galiyat to keep the main Murree road and connecting roads open but their efforts were futile owing to heavy snowfall.
In Nathiagali minimum temperature was recorded -4.
A large number of tourists have rushed Nathiagali and other places of Galiyat as three days of continuous snowfall followed by hailstorms and rain increased the attraction of the area.
Tourists including male, female and children enjoyed live snowfall, in Galiyat restaurants and stalls including hot coffee, chappal kabab, fish, soup, pakora and smaosa were also decorated and packed with the tourists. Although GDA and traffic police managed to clear the roads but still traffic jam is a huge problem for both tourists and locals.
The greater our knowledge increases, the greater our ignorance unfolds.
