The Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported flooding in central areas of the country from 01 January 2021 following heavy rain brought by the tail end of a frontal system.Two fatalities were reported in Bicol Region, where 3 people were also reported missing. One person died in floods in Negros Occidental Province of Western Visayas region.In Bicol, 1 person died and 3 were missing after floods in Camarines Sur. Another fatality was reported in Sorsogon.caused by heavy rains in four localities in northern Negros Occidental from 01 January 2021.