Two fatalities were reported in Bicol Region, where 3 people were also reported missing. One person died in floods in Negros Occidental Province of Western Visayas region.
In Bicol, 1 person died and 3 were missing after floods in Camarines Sur. Another fatality was reported in Sorsogon. As of 02 January, 106 incidents of flooding had been reported across Bicol, along with 24 landslides.
Meanwhile in Western Visayas region, PNA said at least one person died and almost 15,000 families were affected by flash floods caused by heavy rains in four localities in northern Negros Occidental from 01 January 2021.