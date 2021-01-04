190 inches

Over 4 feet of snow have fallen at Snoqualmie Pass in the past week, and drivers might be warily looking at the forecast that shows more is on the way for the first half of this week as Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect.Weather spotters with the Washington State Department of Transportation measured 56.5 inches of snow had come down in the pass through Monday morning.as of Monday morning, and snowpack was running about 115% of normal in the central Cascades.Aside from the roads, dangerous avalanche conditions persist in the backcountry and is expected to remain dangerous through the middle of the weekIn the lowlands, Tuesday will mark the 5th consecutive day with at least a third of an inch of rain in Seattle with Tuesday's storm likely extending the streak to six. It would be the longest streak since... last winter when we rattled off a week of such rainy weather to end January.These rain storms have pushed the Skokomish and Chehalis Rivers beyond flood stage but so far they are the only rivers expected to flood.Minor tidal flooding with the stormy weather combining with King Tides is possible in the inland waters of Puget Sound and the Salish Sea through the middle of the week as well. Over on the coast, high seas with waves at 20 feet could bring dangerous surf conditions Tuesday and Wednesday.